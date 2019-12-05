This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Locale’s Feast of the Seven Fishes leads this week’s roundup of food and drink options in Las Vegas.

Italian feast at Locale

A celebration of the venerable Italian holiday tradition Feast of the Seven Fishes will run from Wednesday through Christmas Eve at Locale, 7995 Blue Diamond Road. The menu of marinated Cetara anchovies, salt cod fritters, octopus and potato salad, ahi tuna crudo, baked oysters, seafood ravioli and Tuscan seafood stew is $75, and wine pairings will be available. It’ll be served family style, and full-table participation is encouraged. Call 702-330-0404.

Drag brunch benefit

A “reverse” drag brunch in honor of World AIDS Day and benefiting AFAN (Aid for AIDS of Nevada) is set for midnight Saturday at Sparrow + Wolf, 4480 Spring Mountain Road. An a la carte menu will be offered, with specialty cocktails and lip-syncing by local drag queens. Make a reservation for midnight Saturday at sparrowandwolflv.com.

Breakfast With Santa

Little kids (and bigger kids, too) can get their day off to a good start by breaking bread with the jolly old elf from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday or Dec. 14 at Downtown Container Park. Those attending will be able to make hot chocolate, decorate holiday cookies and take home their own ornaments. It’s $35 for the all-you-can-eat breakfast, $15 for all-you-can-drink mimosas. For tickets, visit downtowncontainerpark.com.

Caviar Day at Eataly

Sustainable caviar from Calvisius will be 30 percent off during Caviar Day on Saturday at Eataly at Park MGM. The offer will begin at noon and last while supplies do. There’s also a 5 p.m. caviar dinner at Eataly’s Chef’s Table. Visit eataly.com.

Holiday party

An Old World-style holiday celebration will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd. The curated cocktail party will include such dishes as a Christmas Salad, bacon-cheddar scones, a classic prawn cocktail, oysters on the half shell, herb-crusted roast beef sliders, truffle mashed potatoes and a chocolate yule log, with beverages such as the Spice Up Your Life welcome cocktail, eggnog and hot cocoa. It’s $59, with wine pairings $25, at honeysalt.com.