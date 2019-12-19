This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Pumpkin cheesecake chimichangas (Edison Graff)

Las Posadas at El Dorado Cantina

El Dorado Cantina, 3025 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, is celebrating Las Posadas, a nine-day Latin religious observance, with food and drink specials through Tuesday. Food specials are a 12-ounce rib-eye topped with corn relish, roasted fingerling potatoes and asparagus, $35; pozole pork-hominy stew with house-made tortilla chips and roasted arbol salsa, $9; and pumpkin cheesecake chimichangas, $8. Drink specials include a cranberry margarita or Mexican chocolate cocktail, $12; and a horchata cocktail, $10.

Restaurant Fest

The Restaurant Fest at Eataly at Park MGM extends through Sunday. It includes $18 two-course specials at La Pizza & La Pasta and $38 at Manzo, plus $25 bottles of wine, optional truffle supplements and more. Visit eataly.com.

Holiday dim sum

Wing Lei at Wynn Las Vegas is serving a holiday dim sum brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Jan. 1. With dim sum buffets, carving stations and tableside serving, it’s $68.88. Call 702-770-3388.

Seasonal additions

Bouchon Bistro at The Venetian has announced its fall and winter menu. It features such dishes as cassoulet of duck confit and garlic sausage, $32; crispy duck confit with Brussels sprouts, $17.50; and pan-seared Scottish salmon with French green lentils, $36.

Winter menu

China Poblano at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has introduced its winter menu, with such dishes as braised beef noodle soup, citrus-poached octopus with bay scallops, and pea shoots in sesame dressing with snow peas and fresh orange. China Poblano also is offering takeout churros and hot cocoa, $11, for those visiting the resort’s ice rink.

