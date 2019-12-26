This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

The interior of Oscar's Steakhouse at the Plaza, 1 Main Street in downtown Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

New happy hour at Oscar’s

Oscar’s Steakhouse at the Plaza now offers happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. daily in its lounge. New menu items are oysters on the half shell, shrimp cocktail and a Black Angus burger, in addition to favorites such as No Nose’s meatballs with house-made ricotta, roasted tomato and basil pesto, and Johnny Quinn’s crab cake with chili aioli. House wines are $7 a glass, well drinks $6, select imported beers $4 and some domestic beers $3.

Ada’s brunch

Ada’s at Tivoli Village now serves brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends, offering a menu that includes a Dutch Baby puffy pancake, duck confit Benedict, sourdough French toast with house-made salted-caramel ice cream and a Croque Madame.

Twist anniversary

Reservations are available for the Jan. 3 and 4 dinner marking the 10th anniversary of Pierre Gagnaire’s Twist at the Waldorf Astoria. Inspired by Twist’s first menu, the six-course dinner will include Gagnaire’s signature zezette bouillon with multicolored gnocchi, a roasted venison saddle with juniper and grand veneur ice cream and a trio of langoustines. It’s $250; call 702-590-8888.

Villa Pozzi Wines

Grimaldi’s Brick-Oven Pizzerias, in partnership with Villa Pozzi Wines, have introduced a Pizza & Pozzi menu, available through March 3. Featured dishes include the Winter Harvest Salad with bacon and dried cranberries and the sausage and wine-braised-onion pizza. Grimaldi’s has five locations in Southern Nevada.

Seasonal treats

La Belle Terre Bakery & Cafe, 8390 W. Sahara Ave., is featuring fall/winter flavors in a pecan-caramel roll, $4.95; apple-caramel Danish, $4.95; potato-leek soup, $3.95 for a cup or $6.75 for a bowl; and a hot or cold pumpkin-spiced latte, $4.25 for small, $5.25 for large.