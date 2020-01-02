This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

(Troy Kooyman/MGM Resorts International)

New classics at NoMad

NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM has announced new menu selections that celebrate classic American cuisine. They include an American wagyu prime rib, white truffle tagliatelle, crab cakes infused with lemongrass aioli, and mac and cheese with king crab and truffle.

Taste of Capri

Terra Rossa Italian Cuisine at Red Rock Resort will be the site of the Taste of Capri full-menu takeover Thursday through Jan. 11. Hosted by chef Franco Aversa and owner Mia D’Alessio of Aurora restaurant and pizzeria on the island of Capri, it’ll be served a la carte or as a $60 prix fixe tasting menu. Reserve at bit.ly/atasteofcapri.

Whole30

Sprouts Farmers Market at 515 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson will provide an introduction to the Whole30 program, billed as “The 30-Day Guide to Total Health and Food Freedom,” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. The first 100 customers will each receive a copy of the New York Times best-selling “Whole30 Friends & Family” cookbook and a floral arrangement, and Whole30 coaches will be on hand.

Lutefisk Dinner

Tickets are on sale for the annual Lutefisk Dinner hosted by Vegas Viking Lodge of the Sons of Norway at the Boulder City Elks Lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway. The dinner is Jan. 25, with seatings at 3 and 6 p.m., but tickets must be purchased by Jan. 17. They’re $22 for adults, $10 for kids 10 and younger for the dinner of lutefisk, roasted pork, boiled potatoes, peas and carrots, lefse and cookies. Aquavit and to-go packets of lefse will be available. For more information, call 702-869-5775.

Mocktails

True Food Kitchen at Downtown Summerlin is featuring its mocktails this month: The Original Ginger “O.G.,” Sparkling Prickly Pear Tisane, Medicine Man (heavy-brewed green tea with black cherry, pomegranate, honey and sea buckthorn) and Kale Aid (kale with ginger, apple, celery, cucumber and lemon).