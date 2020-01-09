This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Mott 32 at The Venetian will offer its Bottomless Brunch menu on Sundays. (Mott 32)

New brunch at Mott 32

Mott 32 at The Venetian will offer its new Bottomless Brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays beginning this weekend. The $58 brunch includes dim sum and a choice of small plates and desserts for up to two hours. Among the featured entrees are barbecued Iberico pork with scrambled eggs and black truffle, and sesame prawn toast with autumn sauce. The $35 Free-Flow Beverage Package includes Moet and Chandon Imperial Brut, two signature cocktails and an alcohol-free “mottail.” Call 702-607-3232 or visit mott32.com.

Keller TV show

Hubert Keller, chef of Fleur at Mandalay Bay, will premiere his show “Hubert Keller: Secrets of a Chef: #LovinLasVegas” at 12:30 p.m. Saturday on PBS.

Free bagels

Einstein Bros. Bagels, which has 19 locations in Southern Nevada, will celebrate National Bagel Day on Wednesday by giving each customer who makes a purchase a coupon for a free bagel and shmear. Visit einsteinbros.com.

New shakes

Shake Shack has introduced three comfort food-inspired shakes for the winter: cookie butter, malted milk chocolate and frozen hot chocolate. It’s also bringing back the ShackMeister Burger, with beer-marinated crispy shallots. The shakes will be available through March 16, the ShackMeister through March 31. There are six Shake Shacks in the Las Vegas area.

Honey specials

In coordination with the seasonal honey specials in its spa, the Four Seasons has introduced two honey-themed cocktails at Press, just off the main lobby. The Honey, I’m Home is a mix of Angel Envy Rye Whiskey with honey, elderflower liqueur, lemon and lime juices, egg white, bitters and allspice, garnished with honeycomb and a lemon twist, $18. The Honey, It’s Time for Gin is Botanist Gin with thyme honey syrup and lemon and lime juices, garnished with thyme and honeycomb, $16. The resort’s Veranda restaurant has added warm Pahrump honey cinnamon scones and black tea bread with honey buttercream to its afternoon tea selections.

