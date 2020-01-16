This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

The Zensai at Kaiseki Yuzu in Las Vegas Monday, May 7, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Kaiseki Yuzu’s Grand Moving Party

Kaiseki Yuzu will celebrate its new location at 3900 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 5, with a Grand Moving Party from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday. It’s $88 and includes bluefin tuna (with the tuna-cutting show at 6 p.m.), wagyu beef, sake and Asahi beer. Reservations are required; call 702-778-8889.

Tasting menu

China Poblano at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is offering a five-course Chinese New Year tasting menu for two from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday. Courses are black sesame fried tofu with greens and pear, scallop and pork dumpling wrapped in daikon with mushroom broth and black moss, soft-shell crab with golden Mexican blue shrimp and salted egg yolk, fried whole fish with pearl onion and corn cakes, and an egg custard tart with pastry cream and ginger ice cream. It’s $88 per couple, which includes a pot of tea. Visit secretburger.com for tickets.

Lunar New Year

Mott 32 at The Venetian is offering eight special entrees for Chinese New Year from Friday through Feb. 2. They include braised abalone with sea cucumber and fish maw, $488; whole Maine lobster salad with Australian abalone, $140; and a pan-fried spring onion cake with egg topped with sesame seeds, $28. Call 702-607-3232 or visit mott32.com/lasvegas.

Vegan menu

Evel Pie, 508 E. Fremont St., has introduced a vegan menu that includes a version of its iconic World Famous Snake River Special pizza, plus one with vegan pulled pork and vegan bacon, the Vegan Meat Lover and one with three types of mushrooms. Pizzas are $5 to $5.50 by the slice, $28 to $30 for whole pies. The Flower Power Vegan Menu also includes balls, knots, chicken fingers and the Hippy Flip Salad, with kale, golden beets, kohlrabi and more.

AYCE sushi

Boathouse Asian Eatery at Palace Station has introduced all-you-can-eat sushi for $24.99 daily. The menu includes dishes such as pan-fried potstickers and crispy crab wontons in addition to favorites such as the Yellow Brick Roll, Dragon Roll and Japanese Lasagna — more than 50 roll selections in all.

