This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2020 - 10:00 am
 

Ferraro’s Taste & Learn

The Taste & Learn series at Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road, continues at 5 p.m. Saturday with a tasting of “winter gems” such as CaSal di Serra Verdicchio from Le March in the Marches region, Allegrini red blends from Veneto and Renato Ratti Barolo from Piemonte. They’ll accompany dishes such as quail stuffed with polenta, sauteed escarole and Monte Veronese cheese, and slow-roasted pork belly with spinach and figs mostarda. It’s $75; for reservations, call 702-364-5300.

Lunar New Year menu

Hakkasan Las Vegas will celebrate the Lunar New Year and beginning of the Year of the Rat with a menu of symbolic dishes, available Saturday through Feb. 8. The prix fixe menu of such dishes as Golden Treasure Pockets — fried dumplings with abalone and wild mushrooms, the dumplings representing ancient currency and the abalone signifying wealth — is $98. Call 702-891-7888.

Hillbilly Ball

Remedy’s at 530 Conestoga Way in Henderson will host its 10th Hillbilly Ball at 8 p.m. Saturday. Those attending are invited to haul out their straw hats and overalls to participate in the costume contest; the event also will feature canned beer specials starting at $3, Jack Daniel’s shots for $5 and live music and square dancing.

White Out Party

Remedy’s at 3265 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson will have its third annual White Out Party at 8 p.m. Saturday. Revelers are invited to wear all-white attire, and the theme will extend to the Blanc Martini (Tito’s Handmade Vodka with cream and cream of coconut, $7) and the Lucicle (whipped-cream vodka, pineapple and cream, $5). There also will be a buffet and live music.

Grand opening

The shopping center at 6121 W. Lake Mead Blvd. will have a grand opening celebration from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday that will include a number of food specials. Capriotti’s will give half-size Bobbies to the first 100 people beginning at noon, the Crepe Station will have two-for-one crepes, Yourway Breakfast + Lunch will have discounted breakfast plates, and Napoli Pizza will have food sampling and games.

THE LATEST