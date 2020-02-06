This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

BLT sandwich at 18Bin (Emily Wilson)

New menu items at 18bin

The new 18bin in the Arts District has added a few dishes to its menu, including the 18bin BLT, with bacon, butter lettuce, tomato and cilantro-lemon mayo on focaccia bread with house-made chips. Other choices include bacon-crusted monkey bread with cream cheese icing and pork belly caramel, and the Sweet Home Alabama Burger, with avocado, mozzarella and roasted Roma tomatoes.

Oscars bash

Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas will roll out the red carpet for guests beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday for “Oscar Night Buzzed.” The awards telecast will be shown on 75 high-definition TVs, and every table will get a ballot with five categories. Champagne and Babe rosé will be $5 each, popcorn will be free, and cocktails will honor the best picture nominees.

Sushi, sake and speed dating

Here’s a triumvirate that’s a little different: sushi, sake and speed dating. It starts at 6 p.m. Sunday at Sake Rok at The Park. Those with Bumble dating app profiles get free entry, Bumble merchandise and a drink ticket; those without can get in for $35. Those who connect on Bumble may be eligible to win a free Valentine’s Day dinner; all participants will get a 50 percent discount on dinner on Valentine’s Day. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.

Breakfast menu

Gordon Ramsay Burger at Planet Hollywood has introduced a new breakfast menu, available from 8 to 10:15 a.m. daily. Highlights include bread pudding French toast, cheesy tots with bacon and white cheddar ale sauce, and the Brunch Burger, a beef patty with fried egg, American cheese, grilled onions and bacon on a brioche bun.

Winter menu

Topgolf Las Vegas is featuring a winter menu with hot bites such as an Italian stromboli and a Nutella s’mores skillet and cool drinks such as the Cranberry Desert Pear Marg, Frozen Jack & Coke and the Gingerbread Coffee Martini.