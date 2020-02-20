This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

The beach-inspired bar at The Golden Tiki on Wednesday, Aug 16, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Tiki

The Golden Tiki, 3939 Spring Mountain Road, will host its third celebration of Don the Beachcomber’s birthday at 6 p.m. Monday. Don, who was born Ernest Gantt and later went by Donn Beach, is widely considered the father of tiki culture. Guest bartenders will pay tribute to him with a number of his classics, $10 each, and there will be live entertainment. Guests are encouraged to wear tiki attire.

Global Steak series

Japan will be the next destination in the Global Steak Pairing Dinner Series at Charlie Palmer Steak at the Four Seasons. The multicourse dinner, set for 6 p.m. Friday, will include an entree of A5 Miyazaki wagyu strip and Kurobuta pork short rib. Tickets are $99 at eventbrite.com.

Taste & Learn

Tuscany’s Antinori Winery is the focus of the next session in the Taste & Learn series at Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road. With small bites that include venison tartare with beet and raspberries, and beef cheeks and braised oxtail, it’ll start at 5 p.m. Saturday and be $75. For reservations, call 702-364-5300.

Free baklava

Bok Bok Chicken, which has five locations in Southern Nevada, will observe National Pistachio Day on Wednesday with free baklava with the purchase of an entree, dine-in only.

Breakfast menu

Bardot Brasserie at Aria now serves breakfast beginning at 8 on weekend mornings. The menu includes such dishes as a French omelet stuffed with Gruyere, a Maine lobster scramble with raclette cheese and mushrooms, and the Hunter’s Waffle, which is topped with glazed duck confit, Maltaise sauce and two poached eggs. Brunch begins at 9:30 a.m. on weekends.