This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Lenten lobster

Every Friday during Lent, Morton’s the Steakhouse, 400 E. Flamingo Road, will offer twin lobster tails for $39. Reservations are required. They’ll be available from Friday through April 3.

Blackjack special

In honor of National Blackjack Day on Monday, the Rampart Casino is offering a special burger and cocktail. The Double Down Burger is two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese and pickles on a sesame seed bun; with fries and a drink, it’ll be $9.99 in the Clubhouse Deli. The Jack in Black cocktail, which will be $3.20 in the casino bars, is a mix of Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7, coffee liqueur and cola.

Sushi class

A Rok n’ Rollin’ Sushi Class will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at Sake Rok at The Park. Students will learn to make the restaurant’s four most popular rolls; they’ll work in groups of 10 with one sushi chef per group. For tickets ($152.50, or $244 per couple), go to eventbrite.com.

Wing Fest

The Hofbrauhaus, 4510 Paradise Road, will host the Wing Fest at 2 p.m. Sunday. General admission tickets ($25) include wing samples, nonalcoholic beverage samples and one beer ticket. VIP tickets ($35), with entry at 1 p.m., include wing samples, nonalcoholic beverage samples, two beer tickets and a goodie bag. Tickets for kids and designated drivers are $15. Go to eventbrite.com.

Winemaker dinner

Wines from Greece’s Peloponnese region will be featured in a dinner Thursday at Estiatorio Milos at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. With dishes such as salmon sashimi, Greek salad and Madagascar shrimp, the six-course dinner is $79. Reservations must be made 48 hours in advance; call 702-698-7930.