This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Marble French toast at Jamms (Jamms)

French toast at Jamms

Jamms Restaurant, 1029 S. Rainbow Blvd., has added 11 varieties of French toast to its menu. They include marble pound cake with chocolate cream cheese spread, banana pound cake with banana cream cheese spread and lemon pound cake with lemon cream cheese spread. Jamms is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Anniversary deal

El Segundo Sol in the Fashion Show mall will celebrate its 10th anniversary Wednesday with a special offer of 10 two-bite tacos for $10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Among the varieties available: mahi-mahi with avocado-tomatillo salsa, braised pork with caramelized pineapple and vegetarian. During Loco Hour (4 to 7 p.m.), margaritas are $5.50 and well drinks $4.

Tequila & mezcal fest

The spring Tequila & Mezcal Festival will run from Monday through March 29 at China Poblano at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Among the special dishes, inspired by traditional Mayan ingredients, will be pumpkin seed salsa and a blue corn tostada with jamon Iberico, plantains, quail eggs and black beans; a cocktail of white tequila, lime, agave, coriander and hibiscus will also be featured.

Wine specials

To introduce its private-label 100 percent Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon, Smith & Wollensky is offering a special for two: a 42-ounce swinging Tomahawk carved tableside, served with roasted potatoes and a bottle of the wine, for $220. The restaurant is also offering two filets for the price of one with the purchase of a bottle of the wine, through March 31. The wine is $40 a glass and $155 a bottle.

No Brainer Deals

Farmer Boys, which has eight locations in Southern Nevada, has introduced eight No Brainer Deals, available through April 10. Priced from $3 to $5, the deals include crispy French toast dippers, Parm-crusted grilled cheese and a junior chili cheeseburger.