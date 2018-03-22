This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Cleo riffs on American classics
Cleo at SLS Las Vegas has added new entrees with twists on two American classics, fried chicken and beef rib-eye. Moroccan Fried Chicken is served with apricot mustard and harissa aioli, $15, and the 13-ounce prime rib-eye is served with grilled potatoes and spoon salad, $44.
Acoustic Brunch
Pizza Rock, 201 N. Third St., is going mellow with the new Acoustic Sunday Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bottomless mimosas or sangria are $15 and Italian bloody marys $10. Food choices are the Pizza Rock Benedict, $12; breakfast potato skins, $10; french toast ambrosia, $12; double sausage and eggs pizza, $18; the Mexicana Pizza, $15; or Veggie Me Delicious, $13. You can nosh and sip to live, unplugged music.
Irony wines
Irony Small Lot Reserve wines from the north coast of California will be showcased in a dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Spiedini at the J.W. Marriott. The dinner of imported prosciutto and melon, cavatelli with shredded short ribs, spice-crusted roasted pork rib-eye and Carolina potato pie, and Oreo-crusted vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce is $69, plus tax and tip. Call 702-869-8500.
Shareable dishes
The Downtown Terrace Kitchen & Bar at Downtown Container Park has introduced a menu of shareable dishes. Among them: edamame, $5; hummus, $9; salads (which also can be served as wraps) such as Thai spice chicken, $12; and BLT Salad, $10; plus a pastrami Reuben, $12; and chicken and waffle sliders, $13. The restaurant guarantees you’ll be served in 30 minutes or less between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays.
Free beer for fans
Hooters Hotel is giving Vegas Golden Knights fans a free bucket of five Budweiser beers two hours before and two hours after every home game. To get it, show your game-day ticket. Limited to one bucket per ticket.