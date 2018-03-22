This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Cleo at SLS Las Vegas has added new entrees with twists on two American classics, fried chicken and beef rib-eye.

Moroccan Fried Chicken is served with apricot mustard and harissa aioli (SLS Las Vegas)

Cleo at SLS Las Vegas has added new entrees with twists on two American classics, fried chicken and beef rib-eye. Moroccan Fried Chicken is served with apricot mustard and harissa aioli, $15, and the 13-ounce prime rib-eye is served with grilled potatoes and spoon salad, $44.

Acoustic Brunch

Pizza Rock, 201 N. Third St., is going mellow with the new Acoustic Sunday Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bottomless mimosas or sangria are $15 and Italian bloody marys $10. Food choices are the Pizza Rock Benedict, $12; breakfast potato skins, $10; french toast ambrosia, $12; double sausage and eggs pizza, $18; the Mexicana Pizza, $15; or Veggie Me Delicious, $13. You can nosh and sip to live, unplugged music.

Irony wines

Irony Small Lot Reserve wines from the north coast of California will be showcased in a dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Spiedini at the J.W. Marriott. The dinner of imported prosciutto and melon, cavatelli with shredded short ribs, spice-crusted roasted pork rib-eye and Carolina potato pie, and Oreo-crusted vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce is $69, plus tax and tip. Call 702-869-8500.

Shareable dishes

The Downtown Terrace Kitchen & Bar at Downtown Container Park has introduced a menu of shareable dishes. Among them: edamame, $5; hummus, $9; salads (which also can be served as wraps) such as Thai spice chicken, $12; and BLT Salad, $10; plus a pastrami Reuben, $12; and chicken and waffle sliders, $13. The restaurant guarantees you’ll be served in 30 minutes or less between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays.

Free beer for fans

Hooters Hotel is giving Vegas Golden Knights fans a free bucket of five Budweiser beers two hours before and two hours after every home game. To get it, show your game-day ticket. Limited to one bucket per ticket.