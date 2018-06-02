This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

(Anthony Mair/SLS Las Vegas)

Summertime at SLS

The restaurants at SLS Las Vegas have introduced their summer menus, highlighting signature selections. At Bazaar Meat, they include a merino lamb rack, as well as littleneck clams with Reuben air bread. Katsuya is offering a four-course dinner for $50, and Cleo is offering five courses for $40. For reservations, visit slslasvegas.com or call 702-761-7100.

Vegan Food Tour

The first Vegans, Baby Vegan Food Tour is scheduled for Saturday in downtown Las Vegas. It will include stops at five restaurants, including a dessert collaboration from Donut Bar and VegeNation. Tickets, which are $87, are available at vegansbaby.com.

Wine dinner

A winemaker’s dinner featuring Greek’s most noted varietals, Assyrtiko and Agiorgitiko, will be Thursday, with seatings from 5 to 10:45 p.m., at Estiatorio Milos at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The six-course menu with dishes such as scallop sashimi and grilled Madagascar shrimp is $79. For reservations, call 702-698-7930.

Culinary Road Trip

Nashville, the next destination in chef Scott Commings’ series of Culinary Road Trips, will be in the spotlight from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in The Fremont Room at the Downtown Grand. The dinners, with dishes including Uncle Bud’s Fried Catfish and Pickles, Princes Hot Chicken and Tennessee dry-rub beef ribs, is $55. For tickets, go to eventbrite.com.

Master Class series

“Shake Up Your Entertaining Skills,” the next installment in the Wynn Master Class Series, will start at 3 p.m. Thursday at Andrea’s at Encore. Led by resort mixologist Andrew Pollard, it will cover home bar essentials. It’s $150; to register, call the resort’s concierge at 702-770-7070.