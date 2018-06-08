This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

(The Palm)

Lobster fest at The Palm

The Palm at the Forum Shops at Caesars is throwing its annual summer lobster celebration through July 31. Specials include a multicourse lobster dinner for two, $99, or one, $59, as well as a Nova Scotia lobster roll with jicama slaw and fries, $19, and Nova Scotia lobster Cobb salad, $19.50.

White Party

The annual White Party at Andiron Steak & Sea in Downtown Summerlin will be 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, with open bar until 10 p.m. It’ll include a build-your-own poke bar, ceviche, tater tot bar, carving and grilling stations and dessert stations. All-white attire is “strongly suggested.” For tickets ($79), visit andironsteak.com.

Special menu

Bouchon Bistro at The Venetian is offering a special menu at dinner from Thursday through June 10 in tribute to famed chef Eugenie Brazier, who in 1933 became the first woman to earn three Michelin stars, mentored many esteemed chefs and is credited with making Lyon France’s gastronomical capital. It’s $95 for the three-course menu of globe artichoke with English walnuts, Bayonne ham, Australian black winter truffle and foie gras torchon; seared sirloin steak with Bordeaux red wine, shallots, parsley and bone marrow, with garlic and cream potatoes; and souffle crepe with cherry liquor and vanilla ice cream.

Steak specials

Alder & Birch at The Orleans and Cornerstone at the Gold Coast are celebrating June as National Steakhouse Month with weekly specials. At Alder & Birch they include a grass-fed rib-eye with Maytag blue cheese and a side for $43 through Thursday, and at Cornerstone a bone-in rib-eye with choice of side for $37, also through Thursday. The offerings will change weekly.

Mimosa Sundays

Topgolf at the MGM Grand has introduced Mimosa Summer Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the end of summer. The female-focused brunch includes dishes such as a Sticky Bun Skillet or pork belly chilaquiles, plus $5 mimosas, $5 bloody marys, free golf lessons and an all-female DJ lineup.