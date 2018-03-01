This week’s 5 best bets for food drink in Las Vegas

Saturday is National Moscow Mule Day, and the Hard Rock Cafe, 3771 Las Vegas Blvd. South, knows a big way to celebrate.

Saturday is National Moscow Mule Day, and the Hard Rock Cafe, 3771 Las Vegas Blvd. South, knows a big way to celebrate. Its version of the classic cocktail, also available in pomegranate flavor, is 94 ounces, or nearly 3 quarts. It’s $50.

Honoring Bocuse

Celebrated chef Thomas Keller is paying tribute to the late culinary lion Paul Bocuse with a special menu available through Sunday at Bouchon at The Venetian. The prix-fixe dinner — with courses of truffle soup, fillet of beef with seared foie gras and truffle sauce, and tarte tatin — is $95. Call 702-414-6200.

Pizza for pets

Lulu’s Bread & Breakfast, 6730 Sky Pointe Drive (adjacent to Metro Pizza), will host Pizza for Pooches from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The benefit for Foreclosed Upon Pets Animal Rescue is $20, which includes wood-fired pizza, salad, a brioche ice cream sandwich and either Squatters Craft Beer’s Chasing Tail Golden Ale or a soft drink. Call Metro Catering at 702-256-3719.

Beer fest tickets

Tickets are on sale for the eighth annual Great Vegas Festival of Beer, scheduled for April 6 and 7 downtown between Eighth and 11th streets and Ogden and Carson avenues. Expected to draw up to 10,000 people, it will feature more than 500 beers at the Mad Craft Experience from 7 to 10 p.m. April 6 and the Grand Tasting from 3 to 7 p.m. April 7. For tickets ($40), visit greatvegasbeer.com.

New menu

Hawthorn Grill at the JW Marriott Las Vegas has introduced a number of grilled dishes, including calamari, pork belly, Dover sole and Colorado lamb loin. The restaurant also has expanded its dessert menu, with selections such as a rum baba and a pecan brownie. Call 702-507-5955.