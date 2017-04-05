Thousands attend UNLVino to pop corks, fund scholarship

UNLVino hosts the 43rd annual event at the Paris hotel-casino, Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabbydeebee

Bottles of pinto gris available for taste sample at UNLVino at the Paris hotel-casino, Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabbydeebee

A couple clink glasses of chardonnay at UNLVino at the Paris hotel-casino, Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabbydeebee

Bottles of assorted white wines being chilled before the taste sampling begins at UNLVino, Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabbydeebee

A UNLVino worker pours a glass of rose for a guest at the Paris hotel-casino, Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabbydeebee

Andy Russo uncorks a bottle of pinot noir at UNLVino at the Paris hotel-casino, Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabbydeebee

Riezuell Cortina, right, samples a white wine at UNLVino at the Paris hotel-casino, Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabbydeebee

Reid McGill, left, and Gregory Lee watch the auction during UNLVino at the Paris hotel-casino, Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabbydeebee

Sabrina Orque samples a red wine at UNLVino at the Paris hotel-casino, Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabbydeebee

Various bottles of wine are chilled before being opened at UNLVino at the Paris hotel-casino, Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabbydeebee

Nicole Guan, center, dances along to live music at UNLVino at the Paris hotel-casino, Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabbydeebee

Entertainers at UNLVino's Sake Fever, Friday night at Red Rock. (Credit UNLVino)

A chef prepares sushi from scratch at UNLVino's Sake Fever. (Credit: UNLVino)

Moments after leaving the stage at UNLVino’s Grand Tasting, where he had presented Bally’s, Paris Las Vegas and Planet Hollywood President David Hoenemeyer with the Dom Perignon Award of Excellence in front of several thousand revelers, Michael Severino put three days of wine, food, glitz and glamour into historical perspective.

“The first tasting started in our warehouse,” he recalled of the inaugural UNLVino in 1974. “And Robert Mondavi was there. … I think the original cost was about $20. And it was about educating the students.”

More than four decades later, this year’s UNLVino took place over three nights — Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Each evening was hosted by a casino. And tickets cost between $100 and $125.

Guests included more socialites and industry luminaries than students, although the staff included plenty of representatives of the school’s culinary program. All-in-all, more than 6,000 people attended, with proceeds going to scholarships to help educate the next generation of hospitality professionals.

First, a Champagne toast

The weekend kicked off with an event called Bubble-Licious. Unfortunately, Mother Nature wasn’t in a celebratory mood, and high winds forced organizers to move it from its outdoor location at The Venetian’s Doge’s Palace inside to the Veronese Ballroom, which kind of killed the promise of “Champagne under the stars.”

Fortunately, there were still plenty of bottles of Champagne, prosecco and other sparkling wines to pop, as well as food from some of the top Venetian and Palazzo restaurants. Star power was provided by Las Vegas resident and TV host Jon Taffer, who was honored with the first of the weekend’s three Dom Perignon Awards.

“Unbelievable,” he said, when asked how he felt receiving the honor. “I’ve had awards for bars. But this one’s very personal. It means a lot to me. It’s from peers. And it’s actually a pretty emotional night for me.”

Sake to me

Night two, Sake Fever, was a celebration of the food and spirits of Japan at Summerlin’s Red Rock Resort. Once again, the weather forced a last-minute change of venue, bringing a planned al fresco event into a ballroom.

The winner of that evening’s Dom Perignon award was chef Mitsuo Endo. Entertainment was provided by traditional Japanese drummers and performers in warrior attire.

A grand finale

UNLVino 2017 wrapped up with the largest celebration of the three: the Grand Tasting at Paris Las Vegas. It featured a huge selection of wine, spirits, beers, ciders and other libations from more than 60 producers, as well as cocktails from the Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits team. More than 20 restaurant teams were on hand to offer food, including representatives of “Restaurant Impossible” host Robert Irvine’s hush-hush Tropicana project.

In addition to live music and the wrapup of a weekend-long silent auction, the Paris party also included a live auction. Items up for grabs included staycations at Mandarin Oriental, Bellagio and MGM Grand as well as getaways to Lake Tahoe and Napa in California.

Shortly after receiving his award, Hoenemeyer explained that he’d seen the effects of the UNLVino scholarships in graduates of the program working in his hotels. “The kids really get it,” he said of them. “They work really hard. And they’re never afraid to do what it takes to be a success.”

And that, even more than a love of food and wine, is what makes UNLVino one of the valley’s most anticipated annual parties. If you missed it, have no fear. Planning is under way for the 2018 edition.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5250. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.