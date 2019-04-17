Three dishes that celebrate Passover, Easter weekend

Local restaurants are gearing up for celebrations of Passover, which begins Friday and runs through April 27, and Easter, which is Sunday. MB Steak at the Hard Rock Hotel is offering a Passover special available throughout the observance: braised brisket with roasted carrots, marble potatoes and horseradish gremolata, $42. Spiedini Italian Ristorante at the JW Marriott Las Vegas will offer Easter Pie as a first-course option in its fixed-price Easter menu, which will be $45, or $22.50 for children 4-12, and available from 3-8 p.m. Sunday. Easter Pie is a Parmesan and ricotta filling with prosciutto, pepperoni and pine nuts, wrapped in flaky pastry and served with marinara. And with a nod to both holiday traditions, Served at 1770 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson will serve Le Kugelle, noodle kugel coated in crushed corn flakes and sugar, seared in butter and perched atop a rum cherry and raisin compote, $12, as part of its Easter brunch. It’ll be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
— Heidi Knapp Rinella