Three places to get free coffee on Sunday in Las Vegas

Mothership Coffee Roasters

The best thing about all of these National Whatever-It-Is Days is the free stuff that Las Vegas-area restaurants hand out in celebration. This time it’s coffee, for National Coffee Day on Sunday.

Mothership Coffee Roasters and Sunrise Coffee will give a free small cold brew, made with locally roasted coffee, to anyone who comes in Sunday.

Mothership is at 2708 N. Green Valley Parkway in Henderson and at Fergusons Downtown, 1028 Fremont St. Sunrise Coffee is at 3130 E. Sunset Road.

