Three Square reveals 5 food distribution sites in Henderson

Three Square food bank has collaborated with the city of Henderson to operate five temporary food-distribution sites at Henderson elementary schools this week.

Volunteer Leonid Tuiasosopo, left, and Nicole McKinney, right, place food in the back of a person's car at the new drive-thru distribution site for Three Square, Southern Nevada's largest food bank, at Fiesta in Henderson, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Three Square food bank has announced one-time drive-thru food-distribution sites in Henderson this week for people in need of assistance. The sites were made possible with a grant from the city of Henderson. Each site will operate as long as supplies last. The schedule is as follows:

Monday: Robert L. Taylor Elementary School, 144 Westminster Way, opens at 8 a.m.; Edna F. Hinman Elementary School, 450 E. Merlayne Drive, opens at 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Fay Galloway Elementary School, 701 Skyline Road, opens at 11 a.m.

Thursday: C.T. Sewell Elementary School, 700 E. Lake Mead Parkway, opens at 8 a.m.; Jim Thorpe Elementary School, 1650 Patrick Lane, opens at 11 a.m.

