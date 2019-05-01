Tickets on sale for Project Dinner Table event on Las Vegas Strip

The Park MGM on the Strip in Las Vegas, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Christina Tosi attends the WSJ Magazine 2018 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Christopher Velez, from left, Erick Brian Colon, Zabdiel de Jesus, Richard Camacho and Joel Pimentel, of CNCO, accept the award for Latin pop artist of the year, duo or group, at the Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)

Tickets are on sale for the next Project Dinner Table event, set for June 1 at Park MGM and The Park and hosted by NoMad. A portion of proceeds will be donated to Make-a-Wish Southern Nevada. For tickets, which are $198 (less for groups) until May 15 and $220 thereafter, go to projectdinnertable.com.

That’s a lotta barbecue

To kick off National Barbecue Month, which starts Wednesday, Smoked Burgers & BBQ at The Forum Shops at Caesars is introducing an all-you-can-eat option. It starts at 11:30 a.m. daily. For $49, you can fill up on as much barbecued pork, chicken and ribs as you’d like, as well as beef sliders, smoked chicken wings, Louisiana hot links and side dishes.

Book signing

Christina Tosi, founder/owner of Milk Bar at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, will sign copies of her three cookbooks from 3:30-4:30 p.m. May 11, following her sold-out brunch and truffle-making class that’s part of Vegas Uncork’d. The signing will be at the seating area on the second floor adjacent to The Chandelier bar. Copies of her “All About Cake,” “Milk Bar Life: Recipes & Stories” and “Momofuku Milk Bar” will be available for $37 each, which includes a signed personalization, meet-and-greet and photo op.

Openings, closings

The Local, a 1,000-square-foot wine bar, is scheduled to open in The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson in mid-May.

Two iconic Bellagio lounges are scheduled to close for “reimagining” in the coming months. Baccarat Bar & Lounge will close May 28 and is scheduled to reopen in early fall, and Petrossian Bar & Lounge will close Aug. 26, with reopening expected in early December.

Sightings

The Latin-American boy band CNCO, fresh off winning three Billboard Latin Music Awards, and the record-production duo Play N Skillz in separate parties at Tao at The Venetian. Vegas Golden Knights left winger Max Pacioretty and family and right winger Mark Stone on separate days at Shake Shack in Downtown Summerlin, and the whole team at Scotch 80 Prime at the Palms.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Have an item for Kitchen Confidante? Email hrinella@reviewjournal.com or amancini@reviewjournal.com.