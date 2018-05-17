Toast the royal wedding with the Royal Crown cocktail

With the royal wedding showing Saturday in its movie theater, Santa Fe Station is offering one free drink to toast the nuptials with each ticket purchased to the showing. In addition to wine, Champagne and shots, they’ve created a collection of custom cocktails that includes the Royal Crown.
Directions
1 1/2 ounces Crown Royal
1/2 ounce Chambord
1/2 ounce Midori
1 ounce sweet and sour
1 ounce cranberry juice
Soda water
Garnish
Lime
Cherry
Directions
Mix first five ingredients with ice. Shake or stir, depending on preference. Add splash of soda water. Garnish with cherry and lime.