Food

Tony Abou-Ganim on revolutionizing the Las Vegas beverage scene

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 4, 2019 - 10:33 pm
 

Tony Abou-Ganim, known nationally and internationally as the Modern Mixologist, was born in Port Huron, Michigan, and as a child would sometimes visit The Brass Rail bar, owned by his cousin Helen David since 1937, for a Shirley Temple and a bag of chips. While a 20-year-old college student in 1980, he started working there.

To help pay their way through college, a “flat broke” Abou-Ganim and his younger brother, David, operated an “old-fashioned bartending service,” kind of like a catering service. After college he went to San Francisco “with a degree in business administration tucked in my pocket and my sights set on being a stockbroker.”

When that didn’t work out, he went to New York to try acting, appearing in an Alka-Seltzer Plus Cold and Flu spot in 1993. Broadway wasn’t calling, but while in New York he met Dale DeGroff, who would become legendary as the King of Cocktails. After two years it was back to San Francisco and The Starlight Room, where, he said, he had a “lightbulb moment: There’s a lot more to this profession than I give it credit for. I decided to pursue it as a career.”

Though he intended to never leave San Francisco, through DeGroff he was approached by Bellagio in 1998. As the property’s beverage specialist, he was responsible for the development of drinks served by 200 bartenders. He left in 2004 and since has published “The Modern Mixologist” beverage guide, become a partner in Libertine Social at Mandalay Bay, hired to lead the beverage program at T-Mobile Arena and been involved with various consulting projects.

Review-Journal: How have you influenced mixology in Las Vegas?

Tony Abou-Ganim: It’s been a great ride; I’ve been on the cutting edge. With the opening of Bellagio, it was a fantastic stage to perform from. The bartending staff we were blessed with were all excited. I can teach you how to make a great Negroni; I can’t teach you to be passionate about it. In ’98, the whole concept of fresh cocktails didn’t exist — squeezing limes a la minute. A friend from San Francisco brought in lime squeezers three days before opening. We were crushing ice with a meat tenderizer. After we introduced the mojito at Petrossian in ’99 as part of a program of Latin cocktails, we got an order for six, and I was crushing all that ice with a meat tenderizer. The people who ordered them told us a story. They said they’d heard about the mojito and had ordered them when they were at the Rio, and that the server had said, “Where do you think you’re at, the Bellagio?” So they came to the Bellagio.

Has cocktail culture evolved beyond what you expected?

I don’t think we realized the impact we were going to have. It all transformed to this great experience. At Bellagio, the most requested recipe is for the Cable Car (which he created in 1996 at the Starlight Room in San Francisco). I almost didn’t bring it to Bellagio.

How has the culinary revolution affected the evolution of the cocktail?

I think immensely. Not only in the understanding of recipes, but like the mother sauces (which beginning chefs must learn), you master the classics and riffs on the classics. That, coupled with the culinary approach to things like infusions.

Why are the classics back?

Classics become classics for a reason. They stand the test of time. They’re simple — three or four ingredients. The Cable Car is known nationally and internationally. I wonder why there haven’t been more classics created recently. I guess time will tell.

Tell us about your charitable work.

I started the Helen David Relief Fund in 2010 in memory of my cousin. She was very philanthropic and probably instilled that in me. Like a lot of bar owners, she was always supporting local sports teams, but we rarely do something for our own. The purpose is to help bartenders, primarily with breast cancer (Helen David was a two-time survivor), but to a small degree other cancers. (The main fundraiser is the annual For the Love of Cocktails event, and Abou-Ganim’s Team Negroni runs 40-mile bicycle rides around the country; last year there were 13.)

What’s next?

I’m still focused on Libertine Social and the T-Mobile Arena. I don’t see it letting up at all. And I’m headed back to Detroit with my partners Shawn McClain and Richard Camarota for a project at the Renaissance Center. There’s a resurgence downtown; this won’t resolve it, but it’ll help. There will be two restaurants; one will be steak-driven, one casual, with a bar in between. If the drawings do them justice, they’ll be beautiful.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

Entertainment
Tony Abou-Ganim mixes drink at Libertine Social
Tony Abou-Ganim, The Modern Mixologist, helped change the cocktail culture in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Masaharu Morimoto talks ramen in Las Vegas
Masaharu Morimoto talks about bringing a ramen restaurant to Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morimoto considering full-time Las Vegas ramen spot
Morimoto talks about a full-time ramen spot in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign moves to new home at Neon Museum Boneyard
The famous and newly restored, Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign is working it's way to a permanent home at the Neon Museum Boneyard in downtown Las Vegas. It will be moved in six pieces and take five days for reconstruction. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign moves to Neon Museum Boneyard
The famous and newly restored, Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign has been moved to its permanent home at the Neon Museum Boneyard in downtown Las Vegas. It will be moved in six pieces and take five days for reconstruction. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign moves to new Las Vegas home
The famous and newly restored Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign has moved to a permanent home at the Neon Museum Boneyard in downtown Las Vegas. It will be moved in six pieces and take five days for reconstruction. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas band Otherwise release song and video in tribute to slain cousin
Adrian and Ryan Patrick, brothers in the band Otherwise with drummer Brian Medeiros, talk about the release of a tribute song to their deceased cousin Ivan. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Artist Joshua Vides created a "White Wedding" chapel for Billy Idol's Las Vegas residency
Artist Joshua Vides created a "White Wedding" chapel for Billy Idol's Vegas residency (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Try the Burning History cocktail at Zuma In Las Vegas
Try the Burning History cocktail at Zuma In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES final night showcases Drake at XS Nightclub
Drake performed for CES attendees and club-goers at XS Nightclub in Encore at Wynn Las Vegas in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. (John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES Happy Hour party at Hangover Suite at Caesars Palace
Conventioneers mingled during the Hardware Massive CES 2019 Happy Hour Bash at The Hangover Suite at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
CES 2019 Has A Cordless Hair Dryer
CES Has A Cordless Hair Dryer (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES Opening Party in Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace
CES conventioneers packed Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace, and let loose as they danced to DJs into the night. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Print intricate designs, your pet or your face on your nails
Print intricate designs, your pet or your face on your nails (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Panel talks Impossible Burger 2.0
Panel talks Impossible Burger at CES during launch at Border Grill on Monday, Jan. 7. (Ben Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Momofuku Makes A Cocktail With Bok Choy And Beets
Momofuku Makes A Cocktail With Bok Choy And Beets (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Dream of AJ Montgomery
AJ Montgomery lost part of his leg in a vehicle accident but found his dream as a performer in “Le Reve.” (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kelly Clinton-Holmes of the Stirling Club
John Katsilometes chats with Kelly Clinton-Holmes, director of the Stirling Club's New Year's Eve entertainment.
Month-by-month entertainment coming in 2019
“True Detective” Season 3, HBO (Jan. 13) Travis Scott, T-Mobile Arena (Feb. 6) Robbie Williams, Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas (March 6, 8, 9, 13, 15 and 16) “Game of Thrones” Season 8, HBO (April) Electric Daisy Carnival, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (May 17-19) “Fiddler on the Roof,” The Smith Center (June 4-9) “The Lion King” (July 19) Psycho Las Vegas, Mandalay Bay (Aug. 16-18) Life is Beautiful, downtown Las Vegas (Sept. 20-22) “Tim Burton @ the Neon Museum” (Oct. 15) “Frozen 2” (Nov. 22) “Star Wars: Episode IX” (Dec. 20)
Lacey Huszcza invites you to find something to love at the Las Vegas Philharmonic
Lacey Huszcza, executive director of the Las Vegas Philharmonic talks about the orchestra's wealth of programming. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gina Marinelli offers La Strega preview
Gina Marinelli used a pop-up New Year’s Eve dinner at Starboard Tack to preview items she’ll feature at her new Summerlin restaurant, La Strega. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Year’s Eve at Sparrow + Wolf
Sparrow + Wolf’s New Year’s Eve party was a sort of official unveiling of its newly renovated space. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas NYE Fireworks - VIDEO
The full show: A spectacular view from the rooftop of the Trump International Hotel as 80,000 pyrotechnics illuminated the Las Vegas Strip at the stroke of midnight. Fireworks by Grucci choreographed launches from the Stratosphere, the Venetian, Treasure Island, Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood, Aria and MGM Grand.
Debra Kelleher Of The Stirling Club
Debra Kelleher, DK Hospitality President talks with Johnny Kats about the reopening of the Stirling Club.
Richard Ditton Of The Stirling Club
Richard Ditton, an investment partner of the Stirling Club talks with Johnny Kats about the reopening of the club.
NYE at the Stirling Club
John Katsilometes reports from the reopening of the Stirling Club on New Year's Eve 2018.
Michael Stapleton of the Stirling Club
Michael Stapleton, COO of the Stirling Club talks with Johnny Kats about the reopening of the club.
Recap the Countdown on Fremont Street — VIDEO
Nearly 40,000 people packed Fremont Street to enjoy America's Party Downtown. As the tradition stands, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman counted down the clock on the 3rd Street Stage, alongside her husband and former mayor, Oscar Goodman.
New Year's Eve live from the Las Vegas Strip Bellagio Fountains - Video
Reporter Aaron Drawhorn near the Bellagio Fountains as hundreds of thousands gather to celebrate New Year's Eve in Las Vegas
Ryan Reaves describes the flavors in Training Day beer
Ryan Reaves talks about the flavor of Training Day, the new beer from 7Five Brewing that was launched at the PKWY Tavern on West Flamingo Road. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ad-high_impact_4
More in Food
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Food Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
You May Like

You May Like