78°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Food

Top chef hired for Strip restaurant coming from NFL legend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 11, 2022 - 12:55 pm
 
Rainer Schwarz has been hired as head chef for Emmitt's Las Vegas, the restaurant opening on th ...
Rainer Schwarz has been hired as head chef for Emmitt's Las Vegas, the restaurant opening on the Las Vegas Strip from football legend Emmitt Smith.
NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith will open Emmitt’s Las Vegas, a restaurant and event venu ...
NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith will open Emmitt’s Las Vegas, a restaurant and event venue, in the spring on the Las Vegas Strip. (Rendering/Trilogy Group F&B, LLC)

Emmitt’s Las Vegas, the restaurant being opened on the Las Vegas Strip by Emmitt Smith, the former Dallas Cowboys running back, three-time Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer, has hired a chef to quarterback the kitchen.

Rainer Schwarz has been named head chef of the 30,000 square-foot restaurant and venue planned to debut this spring at the Fashion Show Mall. . Trilogy Group F&B, LLC, owner-operator of Emmitt’s, announced the appointment on April 11.

Schwarz is currently the executive chef for the company’s restaurants in Orange County, California: Driftwood Kitchen, Hendrix at Ocean Ranch, The Deck on Laguna Beach, and The Bungalows on Laguna Beach. The chef is known for dishes like rosemary lemon chicken and leg of Colorado lamb that issue from the rotisserie.

“We are excited to bring this master to our organization and provide an elite culinary experience to elevate our prime destination,” said Jim Hensely, director of operations for Emmitt’s Las Vegas.

Smith played in the NFL for 15 seasons, 13 with the Dallas Cowboys. After his football career, Smith has been an author, a football analyst and a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars.” Smith runs companies involved in real estate, construction, technology and hospitality.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
EDITORIAL: Biden takes another step ‘in the wrong direction’
EDITORIAL: Biden takes another step ‘in the wrong direction’
2
Manilow cancels Westgate show, ‘Probably just a cold’
Manilow cancels Westgate show, ‘Probably just a cold’
3
Teen critical following shooting near Summerlin
Teen critical following shooting near Summerlin
4
Video shows ex-Raider’s friends lied to police after crash
Video shows ex-Raider’s friends lied to police after crash
5
Dangerous Monday winds may reach 70 mph; extreme caution advised
Dangerous Monday winds may reach 70 mph; extreme caution advised
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Backstreet Boys 2022 (photo credit Dennis Leupold)
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

The Backstreet Boys, Lady Gaga and Megadeth hit the Strip, and festivals abound across the valley in this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.