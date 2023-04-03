‘Top Chef’ stars set opening date for 1st Vegas restaurant
Brothers Michael and Bryan Voltaggio are debuting Retro by Voltaggio, a one-year culinary residency that replaces Aureole in Mandalay Bay.
Retro by Voltaggio, the first Las Vegas restaurant from brothers Michael and Bryan Voltaggio, the “Top Chef” stars and restaurateurs, is now accepting reservations for its May 3 debut in Mandalay Bay. The one-year culinary residency replaces Aureole, the restaurant opened more than 20 years ago by chef Charlie Palmer, a mentor to the brothers.
“It has been our goal to open a restaurant in Las Vegas for many years, and to see it start to all come together in such an exciting way has been a dream come true,” Bryan Voltaggio said.
Retro celebrates the ’80s and ’90s with modern takes on classic dishes like Caesar salad, a shrimp cocktail, pot roast and lobster Thermidor. The restaurant also will feature a themed cocktail list, entertainment, art pieces and hit music soundtracks of the decades.
Retro will be open 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Reservations: mandalaybay.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/retro-by-voltaggio.html. Aureole closes after service April 14.
