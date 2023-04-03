60°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Food

‘Top Chef’ stars set opening date for 1st Vegas restaurant

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2023 - 11:14 am
 
Restaurateurs and "Top Chef" stars Michael Voltaggio, left, and his brother Bryan Voltaggio, ar ...
Restaurateurs and "Top Chef" stars Michael Voltaggio, left, and his brother Bryan Voltaggio, are opening Retro by Voltaggio on May 3, 2023, in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip. The one-year culinary residency inhabits the space occupied for more than 20 years by Aureole, the restaurant from legendary chef Charlie Palmer that is closing April 14. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The wine tower at Aureole in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip. Chef Charlie Palmer's restaur ...
The wine tower at Aureole in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip. Chef Charlie Palmer's restaurant is closing on April 14, 2023, to make way for the May 3 debut of Retro by Voltaggio, a one-year culinary residency from restaurateurs and "Top Chef" stars Michael Voltaggio and his brother Bryan Voltaggio. (MGM Resorts)

Retro by Voltaggio, the first Las Vegas restaurant from brothers Michael and Bryan Voltaggio, the “Top Chef” stars and restaurateurs, is now accepting reservations for its May 3 debut in Mandalay Bay. The one-year culinary residency replaces Aureole, the restaurant opened more than 20 years ago by chef Charlie Palmer, a mentor to the brothers.

“It has been our goal to open a restaurant in Las Vegas for many years, and to see it start to all come together in such an exciting way has been a dream come true,” Bryan Voltaggio said.

Retro celebrates the ’80s and ’90s with modern takes on classic dishes like Caesar salad, a shrimp cocktail, pot roast and lobster Thermidor. The restaurant also will feature a themed cocktail list, entertainment, art pieces and hit music soundtracks of the decades.

Retro will be open 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Reservations: mandalaybay.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/retro-by-voltaggio.html. Aureole closes after service April 14.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Biggest outbreaks in US of deadly fungus strike Southern Nevada
Biggest outbreaks in US of deadly fungus strike Southern Nevada
2
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Henderson
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Henderson
3
Las Vegas Strip’s penchant for reinvention in full swing, again
Las Vegas Strip’s penchant for reinvention in full swing, again
4
Bishop Gorman star QB commits to Mountain West school
Bishop Gorman star QB commits to Mountain West school
5
Nevada OKs $200,000 settlement in marshal groping case
Nevada OKs $200,000 settlement in marshal groping case
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Bassist Flea and drummer Chad Smith perform with The Red Hot Chili Peppers at Allegiant Stadium ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Concerts by the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Sting and the Aviators’ home opener lead this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

More stories for you
Guy Fieri to open chicken restaurant on the Strip
Guy Fieri to open chicken restaurant on the Strip
Famed chef José Andrés to open 2 new restaurants on Strip
Famed chef José Andrés to open 2 new restaurants on Strip
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Stevie Nicks in concert and ‘Mean Girls’ this week in Las Vegas
Stevie Nicks in concert and ‘Mean Girls’ this week in Las Vegas
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Las Vegas has 3 finalists for 2023 James Beard Awards
Las Vegas has 3 finalists for 2023 James Beard Awards