‘Top Chef’ stars set opening date for 1st Vegas restaurant

Brothers Michael and Bryan Voltaggio are debuting Retro by Voltaggio, a one-year culinary residency that replaces Aureole in Mandalay Bay.

Restaurateurs and "Top Chef" stars Michael Voltaggio, left, and his brother Bryan Voltaggio, are opening Retro by Voltaggio on May 3, 2023, in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip. The one-year culinary residency inhabits the space occupied for more than 20 years by Aureole, the restaurant from legendary chef Charlie Palmer that is closing April 14. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The wine tower at Aureole in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip. Chef Charlie Palmer's restaurant is closing on April 14, 2023, to make way for the May 3 debut of Retro by Voltaggio, a one-year culinary residency from restaurateurs and "Top Chef" stars Michael Voltaggio and his brother Bryan Voltaggio. (MGM Resorts)

Retro by Voltaggio, the first Las Vegas restaurant from brothers Michael and Bryan Voltaggio, the “Top Chef” stars and restaurateurs, is now accepting reservations for its May 3 debut in Mandalay Bay. The one-year culinary residency replaces Aureole, the restaurant opened more than 20 years ago by chef Charlie Palmer, a mentor to the brothers.

“It has been our goal to open a restaurant in Las Vegas for many years, and to see it start to all come together in such an exciting way has been a dream come true,” Bryan Voltaggio said.

Retro celebrates the ’80s and ’90s with modern takes on classic dishes like Caesar salad, a shrimp cocktail, pot roast and lobster Thermidor. The restaurant also will feature a themed cocktail list, entertainment, art pieces and hit music soundtracks of the decades.

Retro will be open 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Reservations: mandalaybay.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/retro-by-voltaggio.html. Aureole closes after service April 14.

