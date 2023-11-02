‘Top Chef’ winner bringing his Michelin-starred Miami restaurant to the Strip

The Miami original is known for its seasonal cooking shaped by creativity, precision and willingness to take risks.

Chef Jeremy Ford is opening Stubborn Seed in summer 2024 at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip. It's the second location for his Michelin-starred restaurant in Miami Beach. (Stubborn Seed)

Celery root from Stubborn Seed, the Michelin-starred Miami Beach restaurant opening an outpost at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip in summer 2024. (Stubborn Seed)

A peanut butter candy bar from Stubborn Seed, the Michelin-starred Miami Beach restaurant opening an outpost at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip in summer 2024. (Stubborn Seed)

Jeremy Ford, the “Top Chef” Season 13 winner, is bringing an outpost of Stubborn Seed, his Michelin-starred Miami hot boîte, to Resorts World on the Strip. He’s Seeding Las Vegas beginning next summer, the property announced this week.

Grove Bay Hospitality is joining the chef in the project, Stubborn Seed’s second location after the Miami Beach original, which was opened six years ago by Ford and by Francesco Balli and Ignacio Garcia-Menocal, the founders of Grove Bay.

At Stubborn Seed in Florida, Ford is known for his seasonal cooking shaped by precision, creativity and a willingness to take inspired risks, an approach he’ll deploy in Vegas.

“I’m very excited to bring Stubborn Seed and its tasting menu concept to Las Vegas,” Ford said. “I have so much respect for the local produce, culture and all the amazing chefs around the area, and I can’t wait to start creating memorable dishes at our new restaurant.”

At Resorts World, Stubborn Seed is located in The District, just off the Conrad porte cochère. Visit stubbornseed.com/las-vegas.

