Top Las Vegas chef plans out-of-state expansion

The chef, twice a James Beard Award nominee, is taking his signature cooking style to a city obsessed by food.

Mortadella tarte Tatin from La Loba, which Las Vegas chef Oscar Amador is planning to open in Seattle in spring 2025. (La Loba)

Mushrooms al ajillo from La Loba, which Las Vegas chef Oscar Amador is planning to open in Seattle in spring 2025. (La Loba)

Octopus al olivo from La Loba, which Las Vegas chef Oscar Amador is planning to open in Seattle in spring 2025. (La Loba)

Candied smoked salmon montadito from La Loba, which Las Vegas chef Oscar Amador is planning to open in Seattle in spring 2025. (La Loba)

Chef Oscar Amador, co-owner of EDO Tapas & Wine and Anima by EDO in Las Vegas, named the best new restaurant in the U.S. for 2023 by Yelp (Anima by EDO)

A tiradito of market fish from La Loba, which Las Vegas chef Oscar Amador is planning to open in Seattle in spring 2025. (La Loba)

Chef Oscar Amador of EDO Tapas & Wine and Anima by EDO, widely recognized as two of the finest restaurants in Las Vegas, is opening a place in Seattle, along with his partners in EDO Hospitality Group. The man born, raised and trained in Barcelona said the city on the Sound felt like a homecoming of sorts.

“Like Seattle, Barcelona is embraced by both the abundant sea and the rugged mountains, so I feel a natural connection to this city’s landscape,” he said. “Seattle’s seafood and produce are among the most beautiful in the world, and I’m honored to showcase them through my cooking.”

The restaurant, La Loba (“she-wolf” in Spanish), is set to debut this spring in 1 Hotel Seattle, in the South Lake Union neighborhood. Seattle, famously food-obsessed, feels like an ideal fit for Amador, whose kitchen alchemy blends Spanish roots, international influences and deft layering of flavor, texture, even color. His plates are some of the prettiest in Vegas.

And in Seattle, Amador will find a host of his fellow James Beard Award nominees. (The chef was a finalist for Best Chef: Southwest in 2023 and a semifinalist for the national Outstanding Chef category in 2024.)

Sea and land

“I look forward to immersing myself in this incredible community,” the chef continued, “building relationships with local farmers and vendors and sharing my story through the flavors of this region.”

The chef will draw on these relationships to fashion a menu that showcases seasonal Pacific Northwest ingredients, sustainable producers and his signature Spanish internationalism. Look for a tiradito (thin raw slices) of market fish, a mortadella twist on tarte Tatin, mushrooms al ajillo (sautéed with garlic), octopus al olivo (in olive sauce), and a carpaccio of 30-day dry-aged striploin. A montadito (topped open-face bread) is crowned with candied smoked salmon.

“This ingredient is deeply rooted in the Pacific Northwest, tracing back to Indigenous traditions where salmon was cured with natural sweeteners like honey or maple and then smoked over alderwood,” Amador said. “The balance of sweet, smoky and savory flavors reminded me of the montadito, a beloved pintxo from the Basque Country.”

Spanish G&Ts

Sommelier Joseph Mikulich, an EDO Hospitality partner, is creating the beverage program with a wine list that bridges Spanish regions and the Washington and Oregon wine countries, a cocktail program that celebrates Spanish gin and tonic culture, and a selection of spirit-free drinks.

The 160-seat La Loba will open first for dinner, with brunch debuting a few weeks later. Visit 1hotels.com/seattle/taste or follow @laloba.seattle.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.