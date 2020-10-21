Top of the World among 2019’s top-grossing US restaurants

Joe’s, Bazaar Meat, SW Steakhouse and Mon Ami Gabi also among Top 25, according to Restaurant Business magazine.

Top of the World at The Strat. (Anthony Mair)

As the restaurant industry continues to struggle through the most difficult year of our lifetime, 2019 can seem like a lifetime ago. It was, however, a very good year for some local restaurants.

The Strat’s rotating Top of the World fared particularly well last year, with a reported $23.2 million in sales, earning it the No. 7 spot on Restaurant Business magazine’s list of the Top 100 Independents for 2019.

Top of the World is the only Las Vegas restaurant to score a spot in the top 10, which was led by Carmine’s in New York City’s Times Square.

The other locals to crack the Top 25 are Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab, which came in at No. 17 on sales of just under $23 million, Bazaar Meat by José Andrés at No. 21 ($22.1 million), SW Steakhouse at No. 22 ($21.5 million) and Mon Ami Gabi at No. 25 ($20.1 million).

