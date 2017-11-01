Topgolf serves a massive pretzel piled high with sides — VIDEO

Sure, you could have a Bavarian-style pretzel with mustard, but where’s the fun in that?

Topgolf

Sure, you could have a Bavarian-style pretzel with mustard, but where’s the fun in that? At Topgolf at MGM Grand, the Jumbo Pretzel Board is adorned with Genoa salami, jalapeno sausage, prosciutto, pepper jack and cheddar cheeses, apples, grapes, blackberries and candied pecans. It’s served with Pabst Blue Ribbon cheese sauce and, just for old times’ sake, mustard sauce, and it’s $25.