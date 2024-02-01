Tostitos to offer free pop-up restaurant in Las Vegas for Super Bowl

Tostitos is set to host a free pop-up restaurant in Las Vegas during next week’s Super Bowl festivities.

As part of the experience, the company says the restaurant — Tost by Tostitos — will give diners a chance to enjoy Tostitos chips and dips “in an entirely new way through one-of-a-kind culinary creations.”

Diners at Tost by Tostitos will have the chance to try one of the three different menus designed by Frito-Lay’s culinary team.

The company says the menus range from “an elevated, Vegas-forward selection to a familiar classic with unexpected alternatives – all showcasing the brand’s key ingredient – corn – at the center of each dish.”

The three menus are described by Frito-Lay as such:

Chef’s Table: “Interactive and sensorial, this menu challenges the traditional boundaries through unexpected forms of Tostitos-infused dishes.”

Family Style: “A family-style menu that’s meant to be shared. Inspired by cuisines from around the world, these recipes are familiar, but with a unique Tostitos twist and great for a group.”

Cocktail Lounge: “Quick bite-sized culinary creations to enjoy and share in the rooftop lounge.”

According to the company, Tost by Tostitos will be located at 3786 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, near the Brooklyn Bridge at New York – New York.

The experience will be open for lunch and dinner between Feb. 8-10 from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m.

For more information and to make a reservation, visit: https://www.tostbytostitos.com.