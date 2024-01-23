Trader Joe’s names its #1 product — It’s probably not what you think it is

The exterior of a Trader Joe's store is shown. (Getty Images)

For 15 years, Trader Joe’s has religiously kept up with their annual Customer Choice Awards. Each year, the popular neighborhood grocery chain asks its customers which TJ’s products are their absolute favorites. This year, we were hit with a repeat offender that has taken the top spot two years running, a feat that may or may not catch you by surprise once you learn which product it is.

Trader Joe’s is well known for its wide variety of products, each with its own unique culinary twist. And just like your favorite sports teams, some products reach high levels of success while maintaining an impressive winning streak, while others come out of nowhere and become overnight sensations. This year has a healthy mix of both, with the number one spot being snagged by none other than Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips.

For those not in the know, TJ’s Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips are what the majority of shoppers consider to be the Trader Joe’s equivalent to the popular Takis chips. These crunchy, tangy and spicy rolled tortilla chips have become iconic within the Trader Joe’s universe, and very much deserve the praise that they have been getting. What most notably makes the TJ’s version stand out from the Takis brand would be the exclusion of the “super chemically taste” that many customers have reported experiencing while eating Takis.

Related: Trader Joe’s Just Dropped a New Limited-Edition Insulated Bag and It’s Already Selling Out

Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips Trader Joe’s

As far as runner-ups are concerned, these products are in no way worth breezing right over. Coming in fifth place, we have the delicious frozen box of Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese, followed by the fan-favorite Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings in fourth place. Both of these offerings were immediate hits due to their overall taste, as well as being an ideal, quick lunch option.

In third place, and rightfully deserving of its place in the top five, we have TJ’s Kimbap. Making more than a splash upon arriving on the market, TJ’s Kimbap was one of the most talked about foods of 2023, with customers attempting to buy upwards of 20 at a time.

Last but not least, the true runner-up in the competition, Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings, took the number two position in all of its glory. These soup dumplings ended up part of a bigger category of just overall fan-favorites, as dumplings took up two of the top 5 positions, which is a total win in our book.

Up next: Sam’s Club’s Gorgeous 12-Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set Is Just $30, and Shoppers are Running to Grab It