Trash talk and great grapes at Sommelier Smackdown

Luis de Santos emerged victorious Tuesday night in the final round of the Spring 2017 Sommelier Smackdown at Wolfgang Puck Bar &Grill in Downtown Summerlin. He took the championship belt (yes, there really was a belt — these somms don’t play around) in a decisive victory, shutting out Jenna Boyer when the crowd preferred his wine choice to hers for each of the four courses.
De Santos, who works behind the scenes at Southern Glazer’s Wine &Spirits, came to the finals after vanquishing Sarah Pollock of Jasmine two-courses-to-one on March 7. Going into this event, he’d referred to himself as an underdog despite a prestigious master sommelier certification, since he’s spent the past few years concentrating on sake rather than wine, and hasn’t worked a restaurant floor in a while.
Boyer, on the other hand, is in the thick of things at her job at Puck’s Lupo at Mandalay Bay. But she also came to the finals by way of a split decision, that one on Feb. 7 over Jason Jones of the Puck Bar &Grill in MGM Grand.
While the event was nothing but fun for diners in attendance, competitors clearly took it seriously, talking trash all night, and excitedly working the room, schmoozing guests and making sure nobody’s glass got empty. The crowd ate it up, cheering loudly as the winner was announced. There were no hard feelings in the end — the pair even posed together for pictures with the belt.
“Thank God that experience, perseverance and creativity pulled me to this spot,” de Santos said of the win. He said he would take the belt into the office to show off to “those people who didn’t come to support me.”
As for whether it made him want to return to a restaurant, “Anytime. I love the floor, it’s like ballroom dancing in my own backyard.”
Boyer seemed stunned by the defeat: “I really thought I had it in the bag,” she said, adding that she wouldn’t have changed a single pairing.
Given the nearly full house, there’s little doubt another Smackdown is in the cards. But before that happens, organizers are reportedly working on a similar challenge with beer. So keep your eyes peeled for that announcement — and stay thirsty.
Here’s chef Spencer Rudow’s menu from Tuesday night, along with each sommelier’s pairing.
First course: Jumbo shrimp scampi with polenta cake, wilted escarole and cherry tomatoes.
Jenna’s pick: Von Schubert Maximin, Grünhaüser Riesling Feinherb, Mosel 2014
Luis’ pick: Dr. Loosen Riesling Kabinett, Wehlener Sonnenuhr, Mosel 2014
Second course: English pea agnolotti, with spring onions, fava beans and shaved parmesan
Jenna’s pick: Simonnet-Febvre Chablis 1er Cru, Mont de Milieu, Burgundy 2014
Luis’ pick: Etienne Sauzet Chardonnay, Burgundy 2014
Third course: Grilled lamb chops with potato puree, braised mustard greens and lamb jus
Jenna’s pick: Gramercy Cellars Southern Blend Lower East, Columbia Valley 2011
Luis’ pick: Stags’ Leap Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley 2014
Fourth course: Dark chocolate cremeux, with praline crumble and salted caramel ice cream
Jenna’s pick: Sandeman 10-year Tawny Port
Luis’ pick: Jackson-Triggs, Vidal Icewine, Niagara Peninsula 2014