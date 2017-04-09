Trash talk and great grapes at Sommelier Smackdown

Sommeliers Luis De Santos, left, celebrates with Jenna Boyer after winning the Sommelier Smackdown at Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at Downtown Summerlin on Wednesday, April, 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Michael Reyes, manager at Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill, pours wine for guests during the Sommelier Smackdown on Tuesday, April, 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sommelier Luis de Santos, right, hugs Jenna Boyer after de Santos won the Sommelier Smackdown at Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April, 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The next flight of wine waits to be delivered during the Sommelier Smackdown at Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April, 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Server Jimmy McMullen, right, delivers food to guests during the Sommelier Smackdown at Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April, 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Wine is poured during the Sommelier Smackdown at Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April, 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sommelier Luis de Santos, right, pours wine for guests during the Sommelier Smackdown at Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April, 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. De Santos, of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, beat Jenna Boyer of Lupo to win the Sommelier Smackdown. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A wine and dessert pairing are judged during the final round of the Sommelier Smackdown at Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April, 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sommelier Luis de Santos celebrates after winning the Sommelier Smackdown at Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April, 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sommelier Luis de Santos, left, pours wine for guests during the Sommelier Smackdown at Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April, 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. De Santos, of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, beat Jenna Boyer of Lupo to win the Sommelier Smackdown. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Jason Jones, left, serves wine to guests during the Sommelier Smackdown at Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April, 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The next flight of wine waits to be delivered during the Sommelier Smackdown at Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April, 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Guests wait for results at the end of the evening during the Sommelier Smackdown at Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April, 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The next flight of wine waits to be delivered during the Sommelier Smackdown at Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April, 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Dinner is served during the Sommelier Smackdown at Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April, 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sommelier Jenna Boyer, right, introduces a wine to guests during the Sommelier Smackdown at Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April, 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The next flight of wine waits to be delivered during the Sommelier Smackdown at Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April, 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Guests celebrate the beginning of the Sommelier Smackdown at Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April, 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Wine is poured during the Sommelier Smackdown at Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April, 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The next flight of wine waits to be delivered during the Sommelier Smackdown at Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April, 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Jason Jones, right, serves wine to guests during the Sommelier Smackdown at Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April, 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphotoo

Guests sample wine during the Sommelier Smackdown at Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April, 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Dinner is served during the Sommelier Smackdown at Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April, 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The next flight of wine waits to be delivered during the Sommelier Smackdown at Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April, 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Luis de Santos emerged victorious Tuesday night in the final round of the Spring 2017 Sommelier Smackdown at Wolfgang Puck Bar &Grill in Downtown Summerlin. He took the championship belt (yes, there really was a belt — these somms don’t play around) in a decisive victory, shutting out Jenna Boyer when the crowd preferred his wine choice to hers for each of the four courses.

De Santos, who works behind the scenes at Southern Glazer’s Wine &Spirits, came to the finals after vanquishing Sarah Pollock of Jasmine two-courses-to-one on March 7. Going into this event, he’d referred to himself as an underdog despite a prestigious master sommelier certification, since he’s spent the past few years concentrating on sake rather than wine, and hasn’t worked a restaurant floor in a while.

Boyer, on the other hand, is in the thick of things at her job at Puck’s Lupo at Mandalay Bay. But she also came to the finals by way of a split decision, that one on Feb. 7 over Jason Jones of the Puck Bar &Grill in MGM Grand.

While the event was nothing but fun for diners in attendance, competitors clearly took it seriously, talking trash all night, and excitedly working the room, schmoozing guests and making sure nobody’s glass got empty. The crowd ate it up, cheering loudly as the winner was announced. There were no hard feelings in the end — the pair even posed together for pictures with the belt.

“Thank God that experience, perseverance and creativity pulled me to this spot,” de Santos said of the win. He said he would take the belt into the office to show off to “those people who didn’t come to support me.”

As for whether it made him want to return to a restaurant, “Anytime. I love the floor, it’s like ballroom dancing in my own backyard.”

Boyer seemed stunned by the defeat: “I really thought I had it in the bag,” she said, adding that she wouldn’t have changed a single pairing.

Given the nearly full house, there’s little doubt another Smackdown is in the cards. But before that happens, organizers are reportedly working on a similar challenge with beer. So keep your eyes peeled for that announcement — and stay thirsty.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.