Treats that could make victory even sweeter for Raiders fans

The Silver and Black Chocolate attack from Public House (MGM Resorts International)

A Radiers Crazy Shake from Black Tap (Black Tap)

Gingerbrad players and footballs from Freed's Bakery (Freed's Bakery)

One of chef Natalie Collins' custom cakes. (Natalie Collins)

White wedding flavored mini cupcakes (vanilla cake with almond butter cream) from Tsp. Baking Company (Kari Garcia)

A Radiers Crazy Shake from Black Tap (Black Tap)

Nothing is sweeter than victory, right? Well, you may end up re-thinking that belief after enjoying one of these football-inspired treats. While each is designed for cheering on the Silver and Black, the sugar rush they provide is likely to transcend any outcome. Win or lose, their sugary goodness is guaranteed. And once the season is over, they’ll help provide a tasty football fix during the off-season.

Tsp. Baking Company

Baker Kari Garcia and her team can add a little pigskin pride to any of her mini-cupcakes by topping them with teeny-tiny Raiders helmets, if you order at least a dozen and give them 24 hours notice. Mix and match flavors such as sugar cookie dough, churros, chocolate peppermint and blueberry cheesecake. $25 per dozen. 6120 N. Decatur Drive. 702-331-9265, tsplv.com

Freed’s Bakery

The folks at Freed’s offer plenty of Raiders-themed treats, from cupcakes to Bavarian cream cakes adorned with the team’s logo. In the spirit of the season, however, you may want to consider the gingerbread cookies shaped like footballs, and players dressed in black and silver. $5.25 each. 9815 S Eastern Ave., freedsbakery.com

Public House

The dessert menu of the Luxor’s sports bar puts Raiders colors on display in an elegant, little dish they call the Silver and Black Chocolate Attack. Decedent layers of creamy chocolate, white chocolate, vanilla mousse and chocolate cake come topped with dark chocolate ganache, whipped cream and a galaxy of silver stars. $8. Luxor, luxor.mgmresorts.com

Black Tap

No trip to The Venetian’s funky and cool burger spot is complete without trying one of their CrazyShakes. The Raiders Shake is a Cookies N’ Cream milkshake with black and white Sixlets candies, topped with a Raiders-themed doughnut, an Oreo ice cream cone, a black and white whirly pop, silver rock candy, whipped cream, silver and black sprinkles and chocolate drizzle, served in a glass with a frosted vanilla rim. $21. The Venetian, blacktap.com

Cake Lyfe by Nattie J

A veteran of Bouchon, Prime Steakhouse and The Mansion at MGM, chef Natalie Collins (aka Nattie J) now makes custom cakes out of her Henderson home. Her football-themed creations include cakes in the shapes of the gridiron, a helmet and plenty of Raiders/Golden Knights combos and, with a few weeks’ notice, she’ll happily work with customers to express their team spirit in any way they’d like. Starting at $75 for a single-tier cake that feeds 8 to 12. facebook.com/cakelyfebynattiej, @cakelyfebynattiej, 702-409-3220, email nattie.jcakes@gmail.com

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.