Try this gorgeous cocktail flight on the Las Vegas Strip — VIDEO

Sazerac cocktail Blurred Borders at Bar Centro (SLS Las Vegas)

Sazerac cocktail Blurred Borders at Bar Centro (SLS Las Vegas)

Bar Centro at Bazaar Meat by Jose Andres recently launched Flight Unknown. It features five cocktails developed with creative backstories and innovative techniques.

Cocktails include the Cava Sangria Sphere served on an airplane-shaped spoon, the LN2 Caipirinha served frozen, Benjamin Franklin’s recipe for Milk Punch, a Foggy Hill Negroni with orange tea fog and the Blurred Borders. The flight concludes with a mini version of Porrón, the traditional Spanish wine pitcher. The flight is available at the bar for $55.

The Blurred Borders combines Mexican ingredients with the spirit of a New Orleans Sazerac. It benefits from the aroma of smoke and absinthe.

Ingredients

■ 2 ounces Ocho reposado tequila

■ ¼ ounce serrano syrup

■ 3 dashes Peychaud’s bitters

■ 2 sprays Pernod absinthe (glass rinse)

Garnish

■ Orange peel

Directions

Burn cedar board with torch and trap smoke in rocks glass. Place large ice cube in glass, then invert for five seconds to smoke ice. Rinse glass with two sprays of absinthe. Combine ingredients with cubed ice in a mixing glass and stir. Strain cocktail into glass with smoked, absinthe-rinsed ice cube. Express oils of orange peel over drink and place on ice cube.