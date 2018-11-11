Try this Ultimate Belgium Waffle Sundae on the Las Vegas Strip — VIDEO

A Las Vegas Strip eatery serves a dessert big enough for you, your friends, and then some.

A Las Vegas Strip eatery serves a dessert big enough for you, your friends and then some.

The Ultimate Belgium Waffle Sundae at Lavo is a colorful concoction served during the Italian restaurant’s Party Brunch, which runs until March.

The sundae features 16 scoops of ice cream, house-made Belgium waffles, Kit Kats, M&Ms, macarons, and topped off with rainbow whipped cream.

Tableside, the sundae is completed with a bottle of Avion Espresso Liqueur and sparklers.

This sweet behemoth is found inside the Palazzo and costs $800.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.