Twist at Waldorf Astoria wins another Forbes Five Star Award

Twist by Pierre Gagnaire at the Waldorf Astoria has earned its eighth consecutive Five Star Award from Forbes Travel Guide.

Twist, the French culinary lion’s only United States restaurant, offers modern takes — or twists — on French cuisine and a 23rd-story view of the Strip from a broad expanse of windows. It opened with the Mandarin Oriental, which became the Waldorf Astoria in August.

The restaurant offers five- and six-course tasting menus of dishes such as corolla of smoked haddock with squid legs, baby artichokes, celeriac puree and truffle, as well as a vegetarian tasting menu, an a la carte menu and the $777 Lucky Number 7 Tasting Menu, in which guests choose wines and chef de cuisine John Miranda pairs seven courses to them. A la carte dishes also are available.

