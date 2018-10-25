Two new Lolli & Pops locations open in Las Vegas

The openings make three Las Vegas shops for the premium candy company, which also is represented at Fashion Show mall.

Lolli & Pops

Two new Lolli + Pops locations have opened at the Grand Canal Shoppes on the Strip, one near the south canal turnaround on The Venetian side of the shopping complex, the other near the guest elevators on the Palazzo side. The openings make three Las Vegas shops for the premium candy company, which also is represented at Fashion Show mall.

Among the specialties of the San Francisco-based brand are caramels, chocolate bars, gourmet chocolates, popcorn, truffles and cocoa. Gift options include truffle boxes and refillable candy jars.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

