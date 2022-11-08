Underground Donut Tour comes to Las Vegas

The new outing focuses on downtown shops specializing in doughnuts, beignets and churros.

The Underground Donut Tour begins excursions on Nov. 11, 2022, with stops at four doughnut, beignet and churro shops in downtown Las Vegas. (The Underground Donut Tour).

In downtown Las Vegas, the walkability factor now includes doughnuts.

The Underground Donut Tour, which already guides people through baked goods in the U.K., Ireland and nine U.S. cities, is launching Nov. 11 with tours of four downtown doughnut, beignet and churro shops. (About time: Why did Boston — Boston! — get a tour before Vegas?)

Besides tasting, the excursion shares the story of each purveyor, as well as the history of various landmarks and cultural attractions in the neighborhood.

“We’re really excited to show off the Arts District and share how the local community and Las Vegas are working to reshape and revitalize the downtown district. Not to mention eat a bunch of delicious donuts along the way,” said Taja Wilder, tour manager for the Underground Donut Tour in Vegas.

Tours run year-round, beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with more days and times coming soon. Tickets are $40 for adults and $25 for children 10 and younger, with tickets sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Purchase at undergrounddonuttour.com.

