Underground tequila bar set to open on the Strip

What lies beneath? Tequila.

On Thursday, Jalisco Underground is scheduled to open underneath Wally’s Wine & Spirits in Resorts World Las Vegas. The bar draws inspiration from a Mexico City tequileria, but with a Vegas twist, and from the Mexican state of Jalisco, birthplace of tequila.

The bar features agave-based cocktails; chi-chi bar bites; candlelight, chandeliers and custom mosaics; and a mix of modern Mexican music, rock ’n’ roll and Latin DJs.

“The space underneath Wally’s is a hidden treasure on property, and as we thought about fun ways to program it, we felt that an underground tequila concept was a perfect fit,” said Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World.

Among the beverage highlights are a 24-Carat Margarita with Clase Azul añejo, Grand Marnier 150, lime juice and agave nectar; a Black on Black on Black mixing Mexican brandy, Casa Dragones añejo and Meletti Amaro; and a Cristiano’s Margarita mingling barrel-aged El Cristiano blanco, citrus and orange juice.

Among the food highlights: Hundred-Dollar Nachos built from roasted suckling pig, truffle queso and Siberian caviar; a quesadilla stuffed with Maine lobster, Chanterelles and squash blossom; and chorizo-grilled octopus tacos with roasted carrots, lime crème fraîche and black garlic mole.

Jalisco Underground will be open from 6 p.m. to late, Thursdays through Saturdays. Details: rwlasvegas.com/dining/jalisco.

