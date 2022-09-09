Underground tequila bar set to open on the Strip
Jalisco Underground draws inspiration from Mexico City tequila bars and from Jalisco state, the birthplace of tequila.
What lies beneath? Tequila.
On Thursday, Jalisco Underground is scheduled to open underneath Wally’s Wine & Spirits in Resorts World Las Vegas. The bar draws inspiration from a Mexico City tequileria, but with a Vegas twist, and from the Mexican state of Jalisco, birthplace of tequila.
The bar features agave-based cocktails; chi-chi bar bites; candlelight, chandeliers and custom mosaics; and a mix of modern Mexican music, rock ’n’ roll and Latin DJs.
“The space underneath Wally’s is a hidden treasure on property, and as we thought about fun ways to program it, we felt that an underground tequila concept was a perfect fit,” said Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World.
Among the beverage highlights are a 24-Carat Margarita with Clase Azul añejo, Grand Marnier 150, lime juice and agave nectar; a Black on Black on Black mixing Mexican brandy, Casa Dragones añejo and Meletti Amaro; and a Cristiano’s Margarita mingling barrel-aged El Cristiano blanco, citrus and orange juice.
Among the food highlights: Hundred-Dollar Nachos built from roasted suckling pig, truffle queso and Siberian caviar; a quesadilla stuffed with Maine lobster, Chanterelles and squash blossom; and chorizo-grilled octopus tacos with roasted carrots, lime crème fraîche and black garlic mole.
Jalisco Underground will be open from 6 p.m. to late, Thursdays through Saturdays. Details: rwlasvegas.com/dining/jalisco.
