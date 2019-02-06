Unlocking Palms Las Vegas’ secret club with chef Michael Symon — VIDEO

Michael Symon has officially opened Sara’s, the speakeasy-style supper club hidden behind a “secret” door inside his Palms restaurant, Mabel’s BBQ. Open Wednesdays through Sundays, Sara’s offers a more refined and intimate dining experience with formally attired servers, gourmet ingredients such as caviar and truffles, and tableside preparations. Starting March 7, Sara’s will offer late-night cocktails after normal dinner hours, with a bar menu that focuses on the casino boom of the ’50s and ’60s.

Seating at Sara’s is limited — but not completely reserved for those who received special VIP keys at Mabel’s grand opening party. A limited number of reservations are available through Open Table, or you can call 702-944-5941 to be put on a wait list.

Sara’s was included in an exclusive private tour of Mabel’s that Symon gave to the Review-Journal for our new video series Taste of the Town. In this premiere episode, the celebrity chef also takes Al Mancini and our cameras into his kitchen and behind the bar, and discusses everything from barbecue for vegetarians to his thoughts on operating in Las Vegas.