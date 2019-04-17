MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Food

UNLVino pops cork on wine, food festival’s 45th year

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 16, 2019 - 6:26 pm
 

Thursday had a 21-cork salute of Dom Perignon. Friday had martial arts and a 250-pound tuna. And Saturday offered an Elvis impersonator and go-go dancers. More important than those, however, was the team of UNLV students who labored to make this year’s UNLVino a reality.

“A lot of people don’t know that it’s a credited course,” Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits’ director of marketing and special events Michael Severino noted Friday, poolside at Red Rock Resort. “These students have taken the last three to four months preparing for this. And they’re graded on it.”

This year marked the 45th anniversary of the festival, which was first held for UNLV College of Hospitality students in a Southern Wine and Spirits warehouse.

“It started with education about how to treat wine,” Severino explained. “And 45 years later, here we are.”

After condensing the festival to a single evening last year, it returned this year to a three-night series of events spread throughout the valley. In true fine-dining style, the party started with a bit of bubbly. On Thursday evening, the Keep Memory Alive Event Center in Symphony Park hosted Bubble-Licious, a celebration of Champagne and other effervescent elixirs. Those included 1,974 bottles of Dom Perignon, as well as sparkling vintages from over 20 other producers.

Celebrated wineries from around the world and top local chefs shared their creations at stations inside the Frank Gehry-designed building and in its sprawling outdoor garden. On the main stage, Caesars Entertainment’s vice president of catering, conventions and events Don Ross was presented with one of the weekend’s three Dom Perignon Awards of Excellence by Severino and Southern Glazer’s senior managing director Larry Ruvo. Ross also received an autographed chef’s coat from UNLV students and a drawing of himself in a New York Yankees uniform presented by five-time all-star Jason Giambi, before the evening was officially launched with that salute of popping corks.

Friday evening’s Sake Fever was at the Red Rock Resort pool. The weekend’s only all-outdoor event began with a procession of drummers, samurai sword-wielding martial artists and cheerleaders that circled the casino floor before leading the crowd outside. There, they were greeted by bartenders pouring sake, Japanese whiskey and other spirits, and a selection of food that was heavy on sushi, bao and other Asian offerings.

Thanks to beautiful if slightly chilly weather, the pool was packed with revelers, despite the Golden Knights game that got underway at about the same time. Hockey was clearly on people’s minds, however, as fans could be heard updating one another on the quickly-changing score throughout the first period while waiting on the often long lines for food.

For entertainment, attendees witnessed a demonstration of sword skills by a team of martial artists and one of knife skills in the breakdown of a whole Mexican tuna into sashimi by the team of chefs at Naked Fish. And Hae Un Lee, aka Mr. Lee, of Lee’s Liquors received the second of the weekend’s Dom Perignon Awards.

Despite the hangover and fatigue that often follow two solid nights of partying in Las Vegas, UNLVino rallied with the largest of the weekend’s events, the Grand Tasting, on Saturday at the Mirage Events Center. The evening had a retro Las Vegas theme in honor of the 45th anniversary, and boasted the largest selection of food, wine and spirits of all three days.

The Grand Tasting also was the setting for the final, and most emotional, Dom Perignon Award of Excellence presentation to Nicole Brisson. The chef, who is preparing to move off-Strip after heading Mario Batali and Joe Bastianich’s Las Vegas operations and then opening the local Eataly, seemed to tear up a bit standing off stage with her mother. A few moments later, still visibly moved, Brisson took the stage to receive her award and was asked to offer a few words by Severino.

“Thank you so much, this is such an honor,” she told him before shaking her head and making a quick conclusion.

“I’m, I’m speechless. Thank you.”

More than 5,000 people attended UNLVino over its three nights, with proceeds from ticket sales and the live and silent auctions going towards hospitality scholarships.

“It’s a wonderful, wonderful collaboration between the community and local businesses,” Severino said.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.

Entertainment Videos
The Writer's Block and Lucy are open in Las Vegas
The Writer's Block and Lucy are open in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas ice cream shop offers everything in the kitchen sink
Have you ever wanted to eat an ice cream sundae out of a kitchen sink? Who hasn't, right? At Sloan's, located inside the Venetian, you can do just that. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Maxie’s in Las Vegas puts eggs Benedict in a box
Chef David Mangual at Maxie’s in The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas makes his eggs Benedict in a brioche “box” layered with spinach, bacon and tomatoes and topped with poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caviar Twinkie Served at Stripsteak in Las Vegas
Stripsteak Executive Pastry Chef Vivian Chang and Chef Gerald Chin create a novel savory food item that looks like a familiar sweet treat at the restaurant in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
NAB attendees battle to qualify for Fortnite event
NAB is sponsoring an online video game event with Epic Games’ Fortnite allowing attendees to qualify to go head to head with top players. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arctic Shrimp Sandwich at Saga near Las Vegas
Chef Gert Kvalsund, a native of Norway, founded Saga Pastry + Sandwich in Henderson to give Scandinavians a taste of home. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar talk UNLVino
Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar talk about the upcoming UNLVino vent. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Christie Brinkley at Smith & Wollensky
Christie Brinkley, in town for her run in “Chicago” at the Venetian Theatre, paid a visit to the Grand Canal Shoppes’ still-under-construction Smith Wollensky on Monday for a ceremonial first toast at the bar. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two artists create a mural for peace in Las Vegas
2 artists create a mural for peace in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Inside Kaos nightclub and dayclub
A look at new club at Palms.
CinemaCon Brings Theater Professionals To Caesars
CinemaCon is not just celebs, it's also a place where theater owners can browse the latest in seats, projectors and concessions. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas restaurants provide a taste of ballpark food
The Las Vegas Ballpark, home to the Las Vegas Aviators, will serve food from Giada De Laurentiis and a team of favorite local restaurants. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Taste of the Town: Bobby Flay Opens Shark at the Palms - VIDEO
Bobby Flay opens Shark at the Palms; his first high-end restaurant in 15 years.
Chef Marc Marrone at T-Mobile Arena
Chef Marc Marrone has opened a bao cart at T-Mobile Arena. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio fountains celebrate 'Game of Thrones'
A medley of the theme for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and the song “Winter Is Here” from the show premiered at the Bellagio Fountains water show on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, March 31, 2019. The new number will run in rotation through April 13. The series premieres its eighth and final series on April 14. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegan Aunt Chippy talks about being on Jimmy Kimmel's show
Concetta Potenza, Aunt “Chippy” to Jimmy Kimmel, talks about her first time being featured on her nephew’s show. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The "Flight Unknown" At Bar Centro at Bazaar Meats Las Vegas Features 5 Innovative Cocktails
The "Flight Unknown" At Bar Centro At Bazaar Meats Las Vegas Features 5 Innovative Cocktails (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cotton candy crowns pancakes in Las Vegas
At Maxie’s at The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas, executive chef David Mangual fills pancakes with fruit and cream cheese and piles on pastel cotton candy, which is melted in a stream of chocolate syrup. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Bananas Foster Pancakes go up in flames at The Stove near Las Vegas
Chef Antonio Nunez at The Stove in Henderson, near Las Vegas, flames the pancakes tableside for a fiery presentation. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
El Loco Rollercoaster at Circus Circus' Adventuredome
The El Loco rollercoaster opened at the Circus Circus' Adventuredome in February 2014. It features a 90-foot ascent, followed by a drop that produces a negative 1.5 "verticle G," a 180-degree turn, and reverse 240-degree roll that turns into an inverted drop. The coaster reaches a maximum speed of 45 mph and is the only indoor coaster of it's kind in the U.S., and is the second indoor El Loco coaster in the world, according to MGM Resorts.
Bartending flair competition at the Nightclub & Bar Show
Highlights from the ten contestants who competed for the Shake It Up Flair and Classic Competition at the Nightclub & Bar Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Justin Kingsley Hall shares details on his next gig
Chef Justin Kinglsey hall shares some details about the newArts District restaurant he's developing with Kim Owens. (Al Mancini/Las Vegs Review-Journal)
Film prompted Carrie Hogan to found 2 farmers markets in Las Vegas
Carrie Hogan founded Fresh 52 Farmers and Artisan Market in Las Vegas after realizing she had to do something about the influence of factory farms on the food supply. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seafood dishes being made at Pasta Shop near Las Vegas
Executive chef Edwin Martinez incorporates fresh pasta into Lobster Salmon and Saffron Shrimp Sauté at Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery in Henderson, near Las Vegas. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Andrew Carmean will be the only local participant in upcoming demolition derby
Andrew Carmean, a demolition driver, will be the only local participant in upcoming derby at the Plaza Hotel. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Masso Osteria first anniversary in Las Vegas
Scott Conant was in town Tuesday to host a one-year anniversary party for his Red Rock Resort restaurant Masso Osteria.
Baked Alaska a specialty at Favorite Bistro in Las Vegas
Award-winning pastry chef Claude Escamilla makes Baked Alaska with strawberry sorbet and vanilla gelato and flames it at Favorite Bistro at The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Chili cooks face fierce and friendly competition at Nevada cook-off
Forty chili cooks competed in the Nevada State Chili Cookoff in Pahrump on Sunday, March 17, 2019, with the winners advancing to the World Championship Chili Cook-off in Des Moines, Iowa. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Arcade ‘speakeasy’ leads to secret door and Banksy art in Las Vegas
Arcade ‘speakeasy’ leads to secret door, Banksy art in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hazel in Las Vegas serves modern takes on traditional cocktails
Hazel serves modern takes on traditional cocktails (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing