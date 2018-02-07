UNLVino to host 1-day event this year

UNLVino , which of late has been a three-evening affair, will be consolidated into one event this year.

UNLVino, which of late has been a three-evening affair, will be consolidated into one event this year, on April 14 at the Keep Memory Alive Event Center at Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. In its 44th year, the fundraiser for students in the William F. Harrah College of Hospitality at UNLV will include 50 pairing “experiences” in honor of the hotel college’s 50th anniversary, plus Champagnes, sakes, craft beers and more. Tickets are $100 through Feb. 28 and $150 afterward at unlvino.com. At the door, they’ll be $175.

Uncork’d dates set

Tickets also are on sale for the 12th annual Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit, May 10-13. It will include two dozen food, wine and cocktail events at six Strip resorts and The Mob Museum, with chefs including Bobby Flay, Giada De Laurentiis, Gordon Ramsay, Guy Savoy, Julian Serrano, Lorena Garcia, Masaharu Morimoto, Michael Mina and Nobu Matsuhisa. |Tickets range from $100 to $6,450; visit vegasuncorked.com.

Conant to open soon

Scott Conant’s new Masso Osteria at Red Rock Resort will host a private preview Tuesday, but the official opening isn’t set. Fans may want to keep their eyes open to see if they take any customers on Valentine’s Day or soon after.

Surviving ‘Chopped’

Jamaal Taherzadeh, executive chef of Libertine Social at Mandalay Bay, won his “Chopped” episode, titled “Better Duck Next Time.” It will be re-broadcast on the Food Network at 8 p.m. Tuesday and 3 a.m. Feb. 14.

Openings, closings

A second valley Giordano’s has opened, at 8730 W. Charleston Blvd. in Boca Park.

The Grand Wok and Sushi Bar at MGM Grand will close Monday.

Romantic settings

OpenTable diners have chosen the 100 most romantic restaurants in America, and three from Nevada made the list: Hugo’s Cellar at the Four Queens and Katherine’s Steakhouse at the CasaBlanca Resort in Mesquite were included, as was the national Melting Pot chain, which has an outlet in Boca Park.

Sightings

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter and MMA fighters Cain Velasquez and Daniel Cormier on separate evenings at Topgolf at MGM Grand. Oakland Raiders star Marshawn Lynch at Virgil’s Real Barbecue in The Linq Promenade. “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Vicki Gunvalson at Lavo at Palazzo. Comedian Mamrie Hart at Tao at The Venetian. Former NFL player Charles Godfrey and actor Macaulay Culkin on separate evenings at Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Have an item for Kitchen Confidante? Email hrinella@reviewjournal.com or amancini@reviewjournal.com.