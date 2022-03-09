UNLVino uncorks new format as wine-centric fundraiser returns

Guest sample wines are seen at the V2 Wine Group booth during the UNLVino fundraiser in Las Vegas in Arpil 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It’s time to start popping corks: UNLVino is returning to Las Vegas this spring.

The popular fundraising event, which benefits students enrolled in UNLV’s William F. Harrah College of Hospitality, was first held 48 years ago in 1974. Over the decades, it grew into a massively attended marquee party. Due to the COVID pandemic, however, it went dark in 2020 and 2021.

Now, with restrictions largely lifted, it will be celebrated starting this month in a new format called UNLVino Presents — a three-part series slated to include two Bon Vivant Dining experiences topped off with a Grand Tasting.

The first evening in the series, to be celebrated March 28 at Mon Ami Gabi in Paris Las Vegas, will be a four-course pairing of vintages from Chimney Rock Wines and dishes by lauded Chef Vincent Pouessel.

For the second event, April 11, Chef Oscar Amador will create a four-course menu at Summerlin’s Anima by Edo, 9205 W. Russell Road, No. 185, accompanied by pairings from Far Niente Winery.

The Grand Tasting will be held May 7 in UNLV’s Hospitality Hall.

“After a two-year hiatus, we are thrilled to bring back to life this historic fundraising event that not only provides (UNLV) hospitality students with hands-on experience, but opens the door for job opportunities as they prepare to take the next step in their culinary careers,” said John Landry, executive vice president and general manager of Southern Glazer’s Wine, Spirits & Beer of Nevada, in a press release.

In past years, UNLVino has attracted hundreds of student volunteers and funded 40 annual scholarships with millions of dollars in proceeds. Produced as a partnership between Southern Glazer’s and the College of Hospitality, the series’ goal is to provide top-flight, real-world training in hospitality, food, beverage and related industries.

Tickets for the first two dinners are $250. Tickets for the Grand Tasting can be purchased in advance for $200 or at the door for $250. Learn more at unlvino.com.