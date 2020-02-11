Valentine’s Day restaurant, bar specials around Las Vegas

Heart-shaped macaron at Morels Steakhouse & Bistro (Morels Steakhouse & Bistro)

It Takes Two to Tequila at Pancho's Mexican Restaurant (Pancho's Mexican Restaurant)

Grilled lobster and jerk chicken at Big Jerk (Big Jerk)

Heart-shaped seafood anolini at Locale Italian Kitchen (Eugene Dela Cruz)

Valentine-style Fire & Ice Banana Split at Scotch 80 Prime (Andrea Rocca-Capano)

Lady in Red cocktail at Greene St. Kitchen (Kobee Acosta)

Rose Petals ice cream at Mora Iced Creamery (Mora Iced Creamery)

Scarlet Heaven at Mott 32 is crowned with a citrus cloud encased in a glass orb. (Mott 32

Bouquet Latte at The Cuppa Coffee Bar (The Cuppa Coffee Bar)

The Strawberry Blanc at Bardot Brasserie is garnished with rose petals. (Bardot Brasserie)

Ethel M's tastings for two include a 14-piece heart-shaped box. (Ethel M Chocolates)

A selection of Valentine's-themed treats at La Belle Terre. (La Belle Terre Bakery & Cafe)

In the box of heart-shaped bonbons at Jean-Marie Auboine, every color is a different flavor. (Master Chocolatier Jean-Marie Auboine)

Valentine’s Day is traditionally a busy time for Las Vegas-area restaurants, with special menus and creative dishes. Here’s a selection of the more colorful offerings.

Chica at The Venetian will celebrate Galentine’s Day from 4 to 11 p.m. Thursday, with choices including a chocolate fountain station, $20, and a red velvet churro tower, $18. The restaurant’s Valentine’s Day celebration will involve an optional six-course tasting menu, $75.

Bahama Breeze Island Grille, 375 Hughes Center Drive, will celebrate Galentine’s Day all day Thursday with five $5 specialty cocktails, including the Frozen Bahamarita.

The Capital Grille at Fashion Show Mall will start its celebration early by offering couples complimentary after-dinner Veuve Clicquot brut or rosé and chocolate-covered strawberries on Thursday evening.

A delicate heart-shaped macaron is one of the dessert choices on the prix-fixe menu at Morels Steakhouse & Bistro at Palazzo from 4 to 11 p.m. Friday. The three-course menu is $105 per person.

Scarlet Heaven, $18, a new cocktail at Mott 32 at The Venetian, has a citrus cloud encased in a bubble that rests atop the drink, the cloud dispersing when the bubble is burst.

VegeNation, which is at 616 E. Carson Ave. downtown and 10075 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson, is offering a selection of Valentine’s-inspired vegan dishes Friday through Sunday, including Raspberry Chocolate S’mores, $9.

Scotch 80 Prime at the Palms will give its Fire & Ice Banana Split, $36, a Valentine’s twist with chocolate ice cream, red velvet cake, sprinkles, conversation hearts, candied roses and crispy chocolate pearls.

The Strawberry Blanc, $16, at Bardot Brasserie at Aria is garnished with edible rose petals. It’s made with yellow Chartreuse, strawberries and sparkling rosé.

Heart-shaped seafood anolini will be available a la carte, $24, or as part of the four-course prix-fixe menu, $85, to be served Friday through Sunday at Locale Italian Kitchen, 7995 Blue Diamond Road.

Couples can dive into It Takes Two to Tequila at Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant in Downtown Summerlin on Friday. It’s a 39-ounce strawberry margarita for two made with Campo Azul Reposado, house lemon-lime mix, triple sec and strawberry syrup, $26.

La Belle Terre Bakery & Cafe, 8390 W. Sahara Ave., is offering a variety of Valentine’s treats such as heart-shaped opera cakes, $18; heart-shaped frosted sugar cookies with an optional personalized message, $3; chocolate- and white-chocolate-dipped strawberries, $2.75; and sponge cake with white chocolate mousse, strawberry whipped cream, a chocolate-covered strawberry and a glazed strawberry, $8.

The Lady in Red cocktail, available through the end of the month, is just one of the Valentine’s offerings at Greene St. Kitchen at the Palms. Lady in Red is Hendricks Gin, strawberry puree, lemon juice and prosecco, $16.

In honor of the floral spirit of Valentine’s Day, The Cuppa Coffee Bar at The Gramercy is serving the Bouquet Latte crafted with rose, lavender and elderflower, for $2.50 to $5.50 (depending on choice of milk) through the end of March.

If you’re feeling casual, consider the Jamaican Surf and Turf to Go for Two at Big Jerk, 430 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd. It’s two grilled lobster tails, jerk chicken, curry rice, spinach, pineapple-ginger drink and caramel cake, $60.

Master Chocolatier Jean-Marie Auboine, 4780 W. Harmon Ave., is offering a variety of special chocolates, such as heart-shaped bonbons, $26.50 for a box of nine, or the signature bento box, $99. Or opt for the La Saint-Valentin Ultimate Valentine’s Day Chocolate Experience, $500. It includes a signature Valentine’s bento box, Signature Tea Collection, 20-piece assorted chocolate box, 10 assorted chocolate bars, chocolate body scrub, strawberry-vanilla marshmallow and much more. Delivery through Postmates available.

Valentine sweets for the sweet available through Sunday at Morton’s The Steakhouse, 400 E. Flamingo Road, are the Love Candy cocktail, a blend of Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rosé, Passoa Passion Fruit Liquor, simple syrup, lemon and grapefruit juice topped with Chandon brut, $17, and raspberry-white chocolate mousse, $14.

If Valentine angst has caused you to have problems sleeping, Insomnia Cookies, 4480 Paradise Road, will ride to your rescue. Among the company’s seasonal offerings, available through Tuesday, is the Red Velvet Heart-shaped Cookie Cake, $24.75. Order at insomniacookies.com.

Mora Iced Creamery stores are expected to open at Town Square and in Downtown Summerlin this spring, but in the meantime, you can order pints of the company’s flavors, such as Rose Petals, for $44.95 for four pints, at moraicecream.com.

Ethel M Chocolates, 2 Cactus Garden Drive in Henderson, is offering Valentine’s Day tasting packages for two at 7 and 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The Sweet Surprise Package, $60 for two, is a chocolate-only tasting and the Sweets and Sips Package, $75 for two, is a chocolate and wine tasting for those older than 21. Guests will also receive a signature Ethel M Chocolates’ red satin heart-shaped box filled with 14 pieces of the handcrafted chocolates. Book online at ethelm.com.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.