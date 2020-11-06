Valley restaurants thank veterans with specials on food, beverages

Free and reduced-price burgers, brews and other treats available for Veterans Day on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Southern Nevada veterans — and in most cases, active-duty members of the military — can eat and/or drink free or at reduced prices in celebration of Veterans Day on Wednesday at numerous restaurants across the valley. Proof of military service is required. Unless otherwise noted, the offers are available Wednesday only.

The red, white and blue AmeriCan Beer & Cocktails at The Linq Promenade will give a 25-percent discount to all veterans and active-duty members of the military, and a two-for-one drink ticket to vets who present their High Roller ticket timestamped Nov. 11 (one drink offer per ticket holder).

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will give a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake to any veteran who dines in. Additionally, the company will give a $10 gift card to Operation Homefront for each Country Fried Turkey Family Meal Basket sold this month. There are two Cracker Barrel locations in the valley, at 2815 E. Craig Road in North Las Vegas and 8350 Dean Martin Drive. crackerbarrel.com

Farmer Boys, which has eight locations in Southern Nevada, will give a free Big Cheese to all veterans and active-duty members of the military who mention the offer. farmerboys.com

Famous Dave’s, which has four locations in the valley, will give a free Georgia Chopped Pork sandwich and side to all active and retired military personnel. The offer is available for dine-in and to-go orders; when ordering online, enter the coupon code “veteran” at checkout. famousdaves.com/togo

At Founders Coffee, 6410 S. Durango Drive, veterans and active-duty members of the military can get a free drip coffee, in-store or at the drive-thru.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, which has four locations in Southern Nevada, will give a card for a free combo meal to veterans and active-duty members of the military. No purchase necessary, and the cards can be used through Nov. 30. freddysusa.com

Jing in Downtown Summerlin will give a free beer or specialty dessert with the purchase of an entree. Dine-in only, one per guest. jingrestaurant.com

The Landry’s family of restaurants is offering 20 percent off the meals of veterans and active-duty military members. The offer is good for parties of up to four and doesn’t apply to alcohol or retail items. Las Vegas restaurants that are included are Mastro’s Ocean Club at The Shoppes at Crystals, Morton’s the Steakhouse at 400 E. Flamingo Road, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse at 3925 Paradise Road, Strip House at Planet Hollywood and Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. and Rainforest Cafe, both at at 3717 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Restaurants at the Golden Nugget are not included. landrysinc.com

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews at Town Square will give veterans and active-duty members of the military a free Garage Burger. The Garage Burger is made with Angus beef, American cheese, lettuce and tomatoes. Sickies also has an ongoing offer for 20 percent off of a call-in or to-go order for veterans. sickiesburgers.com

The Stove, 11261 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson, will give a free breakfast entree on Tuesday. No purchase necessary; dine-in only, one per guest.

Via Brasil Steakhouse, 1225 S. Fort Apache Road, is offering $20 off a rodizio dinner for two, or $30 off dinner for three or $40 off dinner for four, Friday through Wednesday. Dinner only; use the code Veterans Day 2020.

