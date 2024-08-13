87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Food

Vegas chef goes from undersea restaurant to Greek tragedy

Chef Taylor Persh is debuting a pop-up in August 2024 atop one of the towers at the Palms, near ...
Chef Taylor Persh is debuting a pop-up in August 2024 atop one of the towers at the Palms, near the Las Vegas Strip. (Taylor Persh)
Chef Taylor Persh is debuting a pop-up in August 2024 atop one of the towers at the Palms, near ...
Chef Taylor Persh is debuting a pop-up in August 2024 atop one of the towers at the Palms, near the Las Vegas Strip. (Taylor Persh)
More Stories
Country music superstar Jason Aldean is set to open a bar, restaurant and entertainment venue i ...
New details revealed about country superstar’s Strip restaurant project
Perry Farrell of Porno For Pyros performs on day four of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Sun ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Bertín Gonzales at his food stand Antojitos el Pueblita Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. ...
Las Vegas plan would require health card, permit for sidewalk vendors
(Las Vegas Fire Department)
Fire closes Las Vegas restaurant only open 2 months
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2024 - 6:46 am
 

Chef Taylor Persh is moving from the briny deep (with rum) to Greek mythology (with wine).

At Lost Spirits Distillery in Area15, Persh once helmed 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, a crazy-cool, boundary-pushing, oceanic-steampunk restaurant inspired by the Jules Verne novel of the same name. There was a “submarine” lounge (with portholes framing fish with human faces) and a long communal table where diners gathered for 16 dramatically presented courses, including wagyu “whale” and a pig’s head carved tableside by the chef.

Lost Spirits closed in April, and now Persh is tackling her next project, a pop-up called Story of a Muse running on 10 dates in August and September in the former Nove Italiano space atop the Fantasy Tower at the Palms.

The restaurant draws inspiration from Melpomene, the Greek muse of tragedy, with organizers describing the experience as an “immersive culinary adventure” and a “gastronomic homage to the power of inspiration, love, loss, memory and the duality of life.”

An immersive pig’s head

That’s some serious billing. Persh’s 20,000 Leagues ranked among the handful of restaurants where the term “immersive” was an accurate description, not a festering cliché, so Vegas restaurant watchers are anticipating what immersive will mean for Story of a Muse.

An advance look at a lightly limned menu shows 10 courses, including eggs in eggs (sturgeon caviar, tapioca, leek nest), a scallop spiral (chestnut, black truffle), and pig’s head with banana soubise, a dish that sounds, frankly, wild.

The pop-up is offering seatings at 5 and 8:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays from Aug. 30 through Sept. 28, with 20 diners at a communal table for each seating. Tickets: $300, with an additional cost for wine pairings, go on sale Wednesday on Persh’s Instagram, @cheftaylorpersh.

Before arriving in Vegas to create and lead 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, Persh made her mark in Los Angeles with Fish or Flesh, a choreographed culinary experience based on “The Island of Dr. Moreau” by H.G. Wells.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Perry Farrell of Porno For Pyros performs on day four of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Sun ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Jane’s Addiction, Amazing Comic Con’s Las Vegas Fan Experience and National S’mores Day top the entertainment lineup for the week of Aug. 9-15.

 
Wanted: Info on NFL bars in the Las Vegas Valley
RJ

The NFL season is almost upon us, and it’s time for the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s annual NFL bars listing. Let us know if your favorite bar should be included.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Steaks are pricier than ever in Vegas, but this restaurant is serving them at 50% off
recommend 2
Food and drink specials in Vegas to celebrate the Olympics
recommend 3
Super cheap shrimp cocktails are back in Las Vegas, but only for a month
recommend 4
Vegas brewmaster’s beer wins gold medal in top competition
recommend 5
Pioneering downtown Vegas bar celebrates 10 years
recommend 6
Poke restaurant opening 1st Las Vegas Valley location