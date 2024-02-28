Vegas hospitality veterans to open locals restaurant in Henderson

The seasonal American menu at Social Station is joined by craft beer, American wines and craft cocktails.

The exterior of Social Station, an elevated comfort food restaurant planned for Henderson, is seen on Feb. 28, 2024. (Johnathan L. Wright/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Social Station, a restaurant described as “for locals by locals,” is planned to debut this year at 10624 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson, in the same center as Smith’s at Eastern Avenue and West Horizon Ridge Parkway, according to the restaurant website.

Social Station will occupy the former D’Avolio pizza, which opened in spring 2023 and closed sometime in the past three months or so.

The website describes the menu as elevated American comfort food made with seasonal ingredients; there is also beer, American wines and craft cocktails. The aim of the Social Station experience is to “pull on your heart strings and recreate the emotional attachments to your friends’ and family’s dinner table,” the website said.

Listed hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. kitchen close Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. kitchen close Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. kitchen close Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. kitchen close Sundays.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has reached out for comment to a representative for the owners of Social Station.

