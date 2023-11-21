51°F
Food

Vegas mainstay makes list of top US bakeries on TikTok

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2023 - 8:20 am
 
In this Las Vegas Review-Journal file image, a Las Vegas Golden Knights cake from Freed's Baker ...
In this Las Vegas Review-Journal file image, a Las Vegas Golden Knights cake from Freed's Bakery, which debuted in Las Vegas in 1959. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The South Eastern Avenue location of Freed's Bakery is shown in this Las Vegas Review-Journal f ...
The South Eastern Avenue location of Freed's Bakery is shown in this Las Vegas Review-Journal file image. The Fried family started the business in Vegas in 1959. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Cupcakes from Freed's Bakery are shown in this Las Vegas Review-Journal file image. The Fried f ...
Cupcakes from Freed's Bakery are shown in this Las Vegas Review-Journal file image. The Fried family started the business in Vegas in 1959. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

At Freed’s Bakery, a Vegas mainstay for nearly 65 years, TikTok helps make the cake. And more.

The bake shop ranks No. 8 among the most popular bakeries in the U.S. on TikTok, a recent study found. It analyzed hashtag data on the platform, including #freedsbakery, for 130 U.S. bakeries to determine the rankings. Freed’s had almost 710,000 hashtag views.

@freedsbakery Tres Leches Pastry Jars exclusively for Cinco de Mayo! Available by pre-order only, order online today! #tresleches #cincodemayo #FreedsBakery #LasVegas #bakery #dessert ♬ For Latin American videos such as Mexican food – RYOpianoforte

Levain Bakery in New York City, famous for its jumbo chocolate chip walnut cookies, leads the list with 44.3 million views, followed by Porto’s Bakery in Southern California, known for its Cuban-inspired baked goods, with 17.9 million views, and Boudin Bakery of San Francisco, whose celebrated sourdough helped it gather 6 million views.

Milton and Esther Fried opened the first Freed’s in 1959. Today, the third generation of the family owns and operates the business, with traditional bakeries around the valley, a location at Allegiant Stadium and T-Mobile Arena, and a shop on the way at The Bend development in the southwest.

Freed’s is known for its dessert cakes, many of them extravagantly decorated, as well as cake slices and pastries, macarons, rugelach, cupcakes, pies and more. There are gluten-free and no-added-sugar options, too. Visit freedsbakery.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

