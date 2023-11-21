Vegas mainstay makes list of top US bakeries on TikTok

Today, the third generation of the family owns and operates the bakery, known for its dessert cakes, pies, pastries, rugelach and more.

At Freed’s Bakery, a Vegas mainstay for nearly 65 years, TikTok helps make the cake. And more.

The bake shop ranks No. 8 among the most popular bakeries in the U.S. on TikTok, a recent study found. It analyzed hashtag data on the platform, including #freedsbakery, for 130 U.S. bakeries to determine the rankings. Freed’s had almost 710,000 hashtag views.

Levain Bakery in New York City, famous for its jumbo chocolate chip walnut cookies, leads the list with 44.3 million views, followed by Porto’s Bakery in Southern California, known for its Cuban-inspired baked goods, with 17.9 million views, and Boudin Bakery of San Francisco, whose celebrated sourdough helped it gather 6 million views.

Milton and Esther Fried opened the first Freed’s in 1959. Today, the third generation of the family owns and operates the business, with traditional bakeries around the valley, a location at Allegiant Stadium and T-Mobile Arena, and a shop on the way at The Bend development in the southwest.

Freed’s is known for its dessert cakes, many of them extravagantly decorated, as well as cake slices and pastries, macarons, rugelach, cupcakes, pies and more. There are gluten-free and no-added-sugar options, too. Visit freedsbakery.com.

