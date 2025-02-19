Vegas Strip property debuts another seafood restaurant after famous chef bails

The oceangoing design of the place features aquatic blues, a seafood display, mirrored portholes, ceramic sirens and views of the water.

The exterior of Lakeside restaurant, which opened in 2010 on the Lake of Dreams at Wynn Las Vegas on the Strip. The restaurant, closed since July 2024, is going to be replaced by Pisces Bar and Seafare in spring 2025. (Barbara Kraft)

When the boat rocks, Wynn Las Vegas keeps its sea legs.

And so just a month after the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Michelin-starred chef Fabbio Trabocchi had abandoned plans to open Fiola Mare in the old Lakeside restaurant, Wynn announced Tuesday that a replacement vessel was in the works for the space on the property’s Lake of Dreams.

The new restaurant — Pisces Bar and Seafare — is set to debut this spring. Unlike Fiola Mare, which was to be developed by outside talent, Pisces returns to Wynn’s longtime (and successful) practice of creating concepts in-house.

On the menu

Executive chef Martin Heierling leads the kitchen. Heierling was most recently with the Noble 33 group, whose portfolio includes Toca Madera in Vegas, Casa Madera in West Hollywood, and Sparrow Italia in London and Miami.

Caviar and crudo dishes, seafood platters, dry-aged fish, fresh pasta, and desserts from Wynn executive pastry chef Jennifer Yee are among the menu highlights. The property’s master mixologist, Mariena Mercer Boarini, is fashioning cocktails for Pisces that pay homage to sea and shore. A wine list completes the beverage program.

Out to sea

The design of the restaurant combines what Todd-Avery Lenahan, president and chief creative officer of Wynn Design & Development, called “spectacle and subtlety.”

An entry rotunda, with embroidered velvet walls and ebony wood accents, leads to a double-height dining room featuring a seafood display, a capacious bar, 400 Murano glass orbs (so, bubbles in the surf?), chestnut beams and a ceiling in Dijon suede. Mosaic floors, mirrored portholes, ceramic siren vases and views of the lake help the restaurant set out to sea.

Wynn will release more information on Pisces in the coming weeks.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com.