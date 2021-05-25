Venerable deli gets new life in spot near convention center

Siegel’s Bagelmania, born in 1989 as Harrie’s Bagelmania on Twain Avenue, opens this week near the West Hall center expansion.

Michael Crandall, senior vice president of The Siegel Group Nevada Inc., right, poses with owners Stephen and Judi Siegel at Siegel's Bagelmania on Convention Center Drive in Las Vegas Monday, May 24, 2021. The deli and eatery opens on Friday next to the West Hall expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Stephen and Judi Siegel owners of Siegel's Bagelmania on Convention Center Drive in Las Vegas Monday, May 24, 2021. The deli and eatery opens on Friday next to the West Hall expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Michael Crandall, senior vice president of The Siegel Group Nevada Inc., left, poses with owners Stephen and Judi Siegel at Siegel's Bagelmania on Convention Center Drive in Las Vegas Monday, May 24, 2021. The deli and eatery opens on Friday next to the West Hall expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Siegel's Bagelmania on Convention Center Drive in Las Vegas Monday, May 24, 2021. The deli and eatery opens on Friday next to the West Hall expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Stephen Siegel owner of Siegel's Bagelmania on Convention Center Drive in Las Vegas Monday, May 24, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Siegel's Bagelmania on Convention Center Drive in Las Vegas Monday, May 24, 2021. The deli and eatery opens on Friday next to the West Hall expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Siegel's Bagelmania on Convention Center Drive in Las Vegas Monday, May 24, 2021. The deli and eatery opens on Friday next to the West Hall expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Siegel's Bagelmania on Convention Center Drive in Las Vegas Monday, May 24, 2021. The deli and eatery opens on Friday next to the West Hall expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Siegel's Bagelmania on Convention Center Drive in Las Vegas Monday, May 24, 2021. The deli and eatery opens on Friday next to the West Hall expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

As Las Vegas continues to reopen and the sprawling West Hall convention center expansion sits like a sleeping giant, awaiting its first show in two weeks, there are signs of life in the immediate neighborhood. Siegel’s Bagelmania will open Friday at 252 Convention Center Drive.

If the “Bagelmania” name is familiar, it’s because the 10,000-square-foot space is the descendant of Harrie’s Bagelmania, a landmark on East Twain Avenue between Paradise Road and Maryland Parkway since 1989.

“All the who’s who of the Strip would go there to eat,” as well as many locals, said Michael Crandall, the company senior vice president. “That was the place to go. That tradition has stuck. They still go there to eat.”

Well, they did until Sunday, when the old Bagelmania closed to make way for the new.

Owners Stephen and Judith Siegel bought the original in early 2018, renamed it Siegel’s Bagelmania and began tweaking the old recipes. In the process of planning the new place, they traveled to Jewish delis for inspiration, though Stephen Siegel said he was most influenced by the great delis of Los Angeles, where he grew up.

“We are a West Coast deli,” Siegel said. “Vegas doesn’t have anything like this.”

And theirs may be the only Jewish deli with a sign reading “Soup of the day: whiskey,” which is over the bar.

Design elements are a mix of whimsical and historical. “The secret ingredient is happiness and a little bit of deli mustard” is over the private dining room, which is adorned with an expansive mural of the immediate area in 1964, when it was the Somerset Shopping Center. Printed memorabilia left behind in the office of Somerset developer Irving Kishner lines the men’s room, while the women’s room is decked out in retro pink tile and flamingo wallpaper.

Entrance is through the deli, which showcases a vast variety of house-baked breads such as challah, sourdough and seeded and seedless rye — double-baked, so it has a hard crust and cushiony interior. Plus dozens of pastries, including rugelach in chocolate chip, raspberry, cinnamon-raisin and apricot.

“We would put our coffee cake up against anyone’s,” Crandall said.

“People love our macaroons,” Siegel said; they’re plain or chocolate-dipped.

And there are deli salads, cheese and any kind of deli meat you can imagine. Smoked fish imported from Acme in New York. Shmears in numerous flavors, with vegan and light varieties on the way. House-made ranch and Thousand Islands dressings, cherry applesauce, latkes, cole slaw and kugel. New, kosher and hot pickles. There’s a big grab-and-go selection that’ll be handy for those conventioneers.

And, of course, their own special-recipe classic boiled bagels.

But wait; there’s more. Dividing the deli from the restaurant is the “soda pop” case, with familiar deli beverages such as Dr. Brown’s Soda and New York Seltzer, oldies such as Moxie and novelty flavors such as pickle, bacon, ranch dressing and Bazooka Bubble Gum.

And then there’s the 110-seat restaurant (with 40 more in the private dining room, 40 on the patio), with its 360-item menu.

The Siegels say they can’t possibly choose a favorite dish, although 6-year-old son Jaxon is particularly partial to The Hulk Smash, and parental favorite Fresca is on the soda fountain.

Many of the dishes are named for local luminaries, who do have their favorites. In the case of Freddie Glusman, who owns Piero’s Italian Cuisine right down the street, it’s Freddy G’s Salami and Eggs, $12.95, tagged with his ever-present admonition: “Don’t mess it up, kid.”

“I think all delis should have salami and eggs,” he said.

Glusman, who frequented the original Bagelmania dating to its early days, said he thinks the new one is “a stroke of genius.” And, noting that he used to own Freddie G’s Deli & Diner in the Hughes Center, he said he approves.

“The food, when they were testing it, was very, very good,” he said. “I’m so proud of those kids. It’s going to liven up the street a little.”

Metro’s Finest is a Bagelwich with country-fried steak, sausage, black-pepper and plain shmear, two egg whites and a hash-brown cake, $12.95, while the Joe Lombardo has pastrami, Swiss, barbecue aioli and an onion ring with two fried eggs and a hash-brown cake, $11.95.

Art Marshall’s Blintzes, $13.95, are available in classic or mixed berry, and the Hi, I’m Judi Siegel Salad, $12.95, has turkey, romaine, cucumbers, carrots, saltine crackers, ranch and balsamic vinaigrette.

Plus there are Benedicts, breakfast basics, top-notch burgers for burger-lover Stephen Siegel, soups, hot and cold sandwiches, fish platters, hot dogs, pizza bagels, desserts (“Siegel Sweets”), beer, wine and cocktails including a blood mary selection, and on and on. And on.

As the Siegels also own Pinkbox Doughnuts, a Pinkbox counter with 20 to 25 rotating varieties is near the front door and the doughnuts show up atop Pretty in Pink Pancakes, $13.95, and MapleBacon Doughcro Pancakes, $13.95.

A smaller Siegel’s Bagelmania opened in the A gates at Terminal 1 at McCarran International Airport in November.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.