Venetian to get first ‘purely Japanese’ restaurant in spring

The first “high-end, purely Japanese” restaurant at The Venetian, with an expected opening in the spring, will further diversify the resort’s extensive culinary offerings, which have seen 12 new restaurants in the past few years.

Wakuda will be the first United States restaurant from Tetsuya Wakuda, who earned two Michelin stars for his Waku Ghin in Singapore. His Tetsuya’s in Sydney, Australia, was among The World’s 50 Best Restaurants listing sponsored by S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna. The Japanese government honored him as a master of cuisine in 2013.

Wakuda will be a joint project with 50 Eggs Hospitality Group, which already has the popular Yardbird and Chica at The Venetian. It will seek to blend traditional and modern Japan in cuisine, design and art. Location is the lobby of The Palazzo tower, with a patio overlooking the Strip.

In a statement, the chef said the Wakuda brand will reflect an evolution for his restaurants, with lively design and atmosphere.

